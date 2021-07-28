Retail Store to Raise N2m for 400 Out-of-school Children

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Skit Store, a one-stop-shop for school, office, and lifestyle supplies, has announced plans to raise at least N2 million for 400 out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Its Managing Director, Adepetun Temilola, disclosed this at the formal launch of its second Abuja store in Gwarimpa. The new store will be Skit’s sixth outlet across the country, and the megastore will also serve as Abuja regional office for the store’s parent company, SKLD Integrated Services.

“SKLD’s vision is to create value for all stakeholders. This is carefully considered because we are all about win-win at SKLD. Right from inception, SKLD has sought to bring convenience, excellent service, and innovative product delivery to all our customers.

“Our value proposition remains a focus on our customers, passionate employees aligned to our excellent service delivery ethos, as well as being a socially and environmentally responsible corporate organization,” Temilola said.

According to her, this will be achieved by committing 10 per cent of customer purchases to raise the N2 million to help keep 400 African children in school.

Explaining further, she stated. “We will announce our initiative with the Whitefield Foundation that allows us to contribute 10 per cent of sales proceed to educate disadvantaged children. These types of activities are ingrained in the SKLD corporate DNA and reflect our vision of being more than just a profit-making organisation playing in the school, office and lifestyle space.

“It is a commitment to provide excellence and exceptional service to all our clients while being environmentally and socially responsible. These are the core values upon which the business has been anchored as well as inform the unique needs the Skit store exists to cater to.”

Also speaking at the launch, SKLD’s Deputy Managing Director, Tayo Osiyemi, said, “Gwarinpa, Abuja was carefully selected as a regional office and the sixth Skit Store because it is cosmopolitan and matches the Skit Store demography — an upwardly mobile city with high-quality schools, offices, and professionals.

