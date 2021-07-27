Zulum Finalises Relocation of IDPs, Refugees to Abadam

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has concluded plans to finally relocatethe people of Abadam local government, in the fringes of the Lake Chad back to their homes.

The governor, in order to actualise this, on Monday, inaugurated a committee for the resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees that were indigenes of Abadam Local Government to Malamfatori, the local government headquarters.

Abadam local government was one of the local governments overran and under the control of Boko Haram at the peak of the expansionist agenda of the terrorist group.

Many of its residents had to flee into the mainstream Nigeria and neighbouring West Africa countries bordering the country in the North East.

Zulum while delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Resettlement Committee in Maiduguri, expressed concern over the plight of several persons still living across different IDP camps in the State.

The governor noted that Borno’s people deserved decent and dignified living, which he said could only be achieved when people were resettled to their various communities.

Zulum recalled that internally displaced persons have recently been returned to Kukawa, Ajiri, Kawuri, Bama, Ngoshe, and Marte Local Government Areas, during which they were provided with livelihood materials and cash assistance to help them restart their lives and engage in meaningful economic activities.

The governor also promised to provide the needed infrastructure development in all nooks and crannies of the state, in spite of the daunting challenges occasioned by the devastating Coronavirus pandemic

The governor, who gave the committee’s terms of reference, ordered them to start the relocation of persons that were willing to return on the 27th of November 2021.

He directed them to immediately commence the rehabilitation and reconstruction works that would pave the way for the IDPs and refugees’ return.

He asked the committee to put in place all requirements that would ensure safety of lives and property, facilitate the establishment of civil authorities on ground and ensure security and safety of returnees while on transit to Malamfatori.

The 24 member committee was chaired by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Bukar Talba, while the State Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr. Mustapha Gubio was appointed co-chair.

Other members included the member representing Abadam at the State Assembly, Hon. Jamna Bong; Governor’s Security Adviser, Brig. Gen. Abdullahi Ishaq (Rtd); Chairman, Abadam Local Government, District Head of Abadam and Abadam LGA’s secretary.

Others were representatives of the Nigerian Army, DSS, NSCDC, CJTF, SEMA, NEMA, and NEDC amongst others.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Talba appreciated the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state in another capacity.

He assured the governor that the committee would do their work effectively and leave no stone unturned in discharging their duties.

