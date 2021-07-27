Suspected Criminal Abducts Groundnut Hawker

James Sowole in Akure

A 12-year-old girl, Abibat Saani, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in Ofosu, Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the criminal lured his victim, who was hawking groundnuts, when he told the girl that some people needed groundnuts at a party in the neighbourhood.

Narrating the incident, Abibat’s mother, Aisha Saani, said on the fateful day, her daughter went out to hawk groundnut as usual, but could not return home.

According to her, “My daughter was hawking groundnut when a man riding a motorcycle stopped her very close to our house. He told her there was a ceremony at the next street called Olobesere, where they needed groundnuts.

“The man told her to send somebody home to tell me to prepare more groundnuts and my daughter innocently followed him.

“It was the person who my daughter sent home that informed us that a man riding a motorcycle took her away, and since then, we have been looking for her.”

Aisha said they reported the matter to the Amotekun Corps in Ofosu, where the girl’s father works, and also reported it at the Ore police station.

The woman said: “They immediately swung into action and found the groundnut tray with few groundnuts in the bush at Agric area in Ore, but she was nowhere to be found. It’s been 12 days now since we’ve been looking for my daughter.”

She complained that residents of Ofosu area could no longer go to their farms because of several cases of kidnapping taking place in the area.

Aisha disclosed that the town Baale’s wife was abducted, raped by the abductors and killed inside the bush.

She, however, said the Amotekun Corps and the police have assured her family that her daughter would be rescued, while the perpetrators would be arrested soon.

