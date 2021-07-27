NECO Set to Get New Face, As Wushishi Assumes Office

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, has promised to reposition NECO to become a credible and internationally acclaimed examination body.

Wushishi made the promise yesterday when he officially took over the affairs of the council from the former acting Registrar, Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi.

According to him, “My desire is to make NECO surpass international standard, which other international examination bodies will look onto, that is my mission to NECO.

“I am not here to be bias in anyway, rather, I am here as a Nigerian, and I will work with everyone to take NECO to the desired height.”

The registrar, who acknowledged that there are challenges that needs to be tackled, assured the body that with the support of all staff, the challenges are surmountable.

Wushishi assured the staff that their rewards and privileges would be given to them as at when due, stressing however that the management under his leadership would not hesitate to punish any staff found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties.

He solicited for the support of the management and staff members to enable him actualise his vision for the Council.

The Registrar, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming him fit to be appointed the NECO registrar, pledged to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Education and the NECO Governing Board.

Earlier, the former acting Registrar, Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi, had briefed Wushishi on the progress report on the on-going 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as well as other mandates of the Council.

