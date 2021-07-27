Joyce Daniels: Building Entrepreneurs With Courage, Confidence

Joyce Daniels, a social engineering practitioner has evolved beyond a brand name to leave an indelible mark in the history of Nigeria as a mindset coach and nation builder through the Joyce Daniel Organisation as she unveils the organisation’s new logo whose colors and elements represent freshness, balance, making a positive impact on the lives of men and women.

The Joyce Daniels Organisation has through its programmes continued to build with its core focus areas in Training and Development, Advocacy and Empowerment birthing the Courage and Confidence webinar, the Titanium club and others.

As part of it’s July programme, the Joyce Daniels Organisation is providing 10 entrepreneurs with seed funding in the Ewu community of Esan Local Government, Edo state and holding the third session of its signature programme Courage and Confidence on the 30th of July 2021 to kickstart the activities of the third quarter of the year.

Participants of the courage and confidence webinar will expect to gain the ability to thrive beyond limitations, identify unconscious blocks that lack of Courage or Confidence has created in their lives and many more the official website.

Joyce Daniels is a Social Engineering Practitioner, recognised Thought Leader, Mindset Coach, Nation Builder and Event Host MC, regarded as one of the forces responsible for shaping the Speaking and MC business in Nigeria.

Joyce is an advocate for Social Justice, Political and Economic Reforms. She is an associate at Women in Business, Management and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a mentor at Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR).