INEC Registers One Million Voters Online

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Over one million Nigerians have so far availed themselves of the online pre-registration of voters which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced four weeks ago on June 28.

A statement by Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voters Education revealed that as at Monday, July 26, the number of new registrants has risen to 1,006,661.

The detailed distribution of the registrants by age, state/FCT, gender, occupation and disability for week four of the exercise has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms. However, the distribution by age still shows that 740,063 (or 73.5%) are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34.

Okoye said:”Physical or in-person registration began yesterday Monday 26 at our 811 state and local government area offices nationwide. The exact locations of the designated centres have already been uploaded to our website and social media platforms. For further details, citizens are encouraged to contact our state offices through the dedicated telephone numbers provided in the uploaded publication.”

According to him, Nigerians who pre-registered online can now complete their registration at those centres based on scheduled appointments.

“In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres.Both online pre-registration and physical/in-person registration will continue simultaneously until the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on June 30, 2022 to enable the commission to clean up the data and compile the voters’ register for the 2023 general election,” he said.

Okoye noted that the right to vote begins with the registration of voters, he therefore, appealed to citizens who wish to register to approach any of the commission’s state or local government area offices nationwide to do so.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

