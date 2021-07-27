FG Launches Strategy Document to Tackle Deforestation, Forest Degradation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has launched the Nigeria’s National Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) Strategy document that would tackle the challenges of deforestation and forest degradation.

The development of the REDD+ Strategy document was done with the support of the UN-REDD Programme, the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility of the World Bank, and the technical guidance of other development partners like the United Nations Development (UNDP), the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Speaking at the launch of the strategy document in Abuja, the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, said the launch was a strong indication of the commitment and effort of the Nigerian government in reducing the rate of deforestation and forest degradation and contributing to the objective of the Paris agreement in addressing climate change.

Abubakar said: “The importance of a National REDD+ Strategy hinges on the premise that it stands tall as one of the pillars of REDD+ Readiness components for those seeking results-based payment for REDD+. The strategy identified drivers of deforestation and forest degradation, analysed existing (measures) and proposed policies and measures, with commensurate options for addressing the drivers of deforestation and forest degradation.

“It also integrates various systems to establish baselines, monitor and report performance, and enables validation of claims of emissions reduction attributed to the REDD+ programmes or activities within the country.”

He disclosed that Nigeria’s vision for implementing REDD+ is “to establish a climate resilient economy through sustainable management of forests to enhance carbon sinks and reduce GHG emissions by at least 20 per cent by year 2050.”

He said that in recognisation of the significance of the forest and land sector as a source of Nigeria’s GHG emissions, and the need for international support to help develop and implement nature-based solutions identified in the strategy, Nigeria would implement its REDD+ Strategy in phases over a thirty-year period from 2021 to 2050 to achieve the short, medium, and long-term goals.”

Mohammad revealed that over the next decade Nigeria would propose to reduce projected total forest sector emissions by 20 per cent, or approximately 150 MtCO2e through the implementation of REDD+ strategies and programmes and other initiatives.

He noted that Nigeria’s National REDD+ Strategy has identified four broad options that would enable the country to achieve the objectives of this strategy, which included focusing REDD+ activities to address drivers of deforestation, improve forest and climate change governance, attract incentives, and enable equitable access to benefit and grievance redress.

