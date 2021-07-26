Tight Security as Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Begins

By Alex Enumah

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and Nigeria Police Force have completely taking over the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the trial of rearrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, gets underway.

As early as 6.40am when THISDAY reporter got to court, security operatives had barricaded all roads to the court, ensuring only staff of the Court and accredited journalists have access into the premises.

Kanu’s trial resumes Monday after nearly four years that he jumped his bail and escaped out of Nigeria.

He and three others were standing trial for offences bordering on treasonable felony, amongst others.

Security operatives had arrested and extradited Kanu from Kenya, last month and brought him to Nigeria to continue his trial.

Trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, had on June 29, adjourned to today to enable Kanu and his lawyer prepare for the trial which was earlier scheduled for October.

Meanwhile, there was tension at the entrance of Court 2, where the trial was expected to take place as lawyers to the secessionist agitator, insisted on getting into the courtroom.

The lawyers are saying that the court is an open place and should not be shut, especially to lawyers.

They also opposed screening by security operatives claiming that lawyers cannot present ID cards before they would be given access into the court.

Court staff are insisting on allowing only very limited number of persons into the court due to the sensitive nature of the case and compliance with the covid-19 guidelines.

However, no sight of Nnamdi Kanu yet at the court premises. He has been in the custody of the DSS since his re-arrest.

Despite being accredited, journalists as at 9.03am were yet to be allowed into the courtroom for coverage of the trial on claims that preparation was still going on.

Details later. .

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

