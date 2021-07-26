National Assembly Okays CAC Reform Initiatives

James Emejo in Abuja

The National Assembly has commended the reform initiatives of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), which is geared towards boosting current efforts by the federal government to improving the ease of doing business in the country.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Senator Francis

Fadaunsi, who led members of the committee on oversight function to the commission’s

Port-harcourt office, particularly lauded the digital transformation process at the CAC adding that it had contributed immensely to the growth of the economy.

Fadahunsi commended the commission’s Registrar-General, Garba Abubakar, whom he said deserved a pat on the back for the great work he is doing implementing reforms to ease the registration processes.

The committee therefore, charged the commission to sustain the tempo of reforms noting that registration processes were now faster.

Fadahunsi, who described Abubakar as a “very courageous young man who fits the job”, urged him to keep up the good work by improving the commision’s revenue in order to remit more operating surplus to the federation account.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a “brilliant young man to head a very important government agency like the CAC”.

Similarly, vice chairman of the committee, Senator Elisha Ishaku, alongside other members, also lauded the reform initiatives implemented by the commission and urged the registrar-general to sustain the tempo.

Highlights of the visit included a facility tour and interaction with staff of the CAC.

Following the amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) Act, 2020, the commission had embarked on several initiatives particularly the digitisation of its operation for speed and quality delivery.

