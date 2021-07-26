Expose Criminals in Your Midst, Emir Charges Fulani Leaders

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Njidda Tafida, has met with Fulani leaders in his palace in Jalingo, Taraba State, charging them to weed out criminals amongst them.

The meeting, coming six days after the Emir warned criminals among Fulani herdsmen to stop their criminal activities or face the wrath of the people, was attended by all Hardos, Jauros and Fulani associations.

It was held to further find a lasting solution to the criminal activities of some herdsmen.

Tafida’s statement after the Sallah prayers last Tuesday had rattled security agencies as he issued death threat against criminal Fulani herdsmen.

He issued a 30-day ultimatum to criminal Fulani herders to vacate the forests within the State or be forced out over atrocities linked to them.

At the meeting yesterday, THISDAY gathered that Emir said his marching orders were not directed to all Fulani herdsmen but to those among them who engage in kidnapping and other criminal activities.

The Chairman of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Taraba State branch, Sahabi Tukur, who was at the meeting, said that the Emir had expressed his displeasure over some herdsmen who have been linked with kidnapping.

He said the Emir, who is also Fulani, was not happy that Fulani herdsmen were linked to kidnapping and warned that the bad eggs must be sorted out and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Tukur added that the Emir had further told the Fulani leaders at the meeting that they must act positively to bring sanity among all Fulani herdsmen.

“You must weed out all criminal elements among you and restore the good image of Fulani which is gradually being tarnished by activities of bad eggs that engaged in kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities,” the Emir was quoted as saying.

However, Sahabi revealed that various committees would be set up to address the issue of criminal activities by some Fulani herdsmen and to restore the damaged image of the Fulani herders.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

