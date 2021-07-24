West Ham Fail to Meet Onuachu’s £25 Price Tag

West Ham are refusing to pay more than £15 million for Genk hitman Paul Onuachu according to a report from Own Goal Nigeria.

That’s £10 million short of the Belgian outfit’s £25 million valuation of the 27-year-old striker.

Hammers boss David Moyes is desperate to bolster his attacking ranks at the London Stadium this summer.

And Onuachu would have been the absolutely ideal addition for West Ham.

The Hammers are refusing to pay more than £15 million for the prolific centre-forward, which could be a huge mistake at the end.

Onuachu seems to have all of the attributes needed to succeed at the London Stadium.

The Genk hitman was on fire last season racking up 29 goals in 33 League games. He has a fairly impressive career record as well with 124 goals in 263 appearances to his name.

The 13-capped Nigeria international is an absolute giant. Standing at 6ft 7in tall, Paul Onuachu is understandably an absolute menace in the air. That aerial ability suits West Ham’s style of play perfectly what with the onus Moyes places upon set-pieces.

£25 million seems like a perfectly fair price to us. And if West Ham don’t pay up for the Genk ace it will be a real indication of the club’s owners’ ambition or lack thereof.

Meanwhile, French giants Lyon are said to be leading the race to sign the KRC Genk of Belgium forward.

Reports from French tabloids stated that Lyon has contacted Genk and have already open talks to sign the Nigerian International.

Onuachu is valued at €35m by Genk, and but Lyon remains confident a deal can reach for a lower price.

Lyon is in the market for a proven goalscorer after Memphis Depay left them to join Catalan giants Barcelona as a free agent.

Lyon is facing serious competition from Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal.

Onuachu enjoyed the breakthrough 2020-2021 campaign when he scored 35 goals for the club in all competitions.

He was named Belgian league player of the season and the best African player in the division.

