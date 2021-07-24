Police Arrest Couple for Faking Kidnap

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Police Command said yesterday that its investigation into the recent disappearance of a 31-year-old school teacher, Sadiya Umar in Minna, the Niger State capital, had shown that her kidnap was faked.

Sadiya, who was declared missing a week ago was said to be returning home from work when she was reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

She was released after the sum of N1m instead of the N5m ransom demanded was paid to her “abductors”.

The police discovered that the alleged kidnap was an arrangement between Mohammed Mohammed, the husband of Sadiya, his wife and one Abubakar. It said that investigation into the case has proven that “it is a case of self-kidnap.”

DSP Wasiu Abiodun in a statement made available to newsmen said: “On 21/07/2021 at about 1000hrs, the said Sadiya re-surfaced and was invited by the Police for questioning. During interrogation, she confessed to have conspired with her husband ‘Mohammed’ to fake her kidnap”.

According to Abiodun, Sadiya was taken to Nugupi Village via Paiko some few kilometres from Minna where she was kept by her husband at his friend’s place.

The police spokesman also claimed that the husband also confessed to have collected the wife’s phone and handed it over to one Abdullahi, his friend who negotiated and collected the ransom on his (Mohammed) behalf.

He said the police was on the trail of the said Abdullahi while investigation into the case commenced after which they will be charged to court.

He advised members of the public “to be calm and not panic at every reported case of crime especially kidnapping, as some of the alleged crimes especially kidnapping are faked and done with the connivance of family members or close associates for monetary gains.”

Abiodun said “This is the third of its kind in recent times where such crimes are faked. However, the police will always be on top of every situation to guarantee security of lives and properties of Nigerlites.”

