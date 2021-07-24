Mustapha, Bello, Dogara, Nami Hail Daura On Award

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

Ecomiums have continued to pour in for Mallam Mamman Daura who was honoured with a Life Time Achievement Award by the Vanguard Newspapers last Saturday in Lagos.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, in a congratulatory message, said the recognition was as a result of Daura’s “sparkling contribution to Nigeria’s development, service to God and humanity as well as national and international assignments and community development.”

He added that the award to Mallam Daura was well deserved given his brilliance in business, economy and for being a major architect in the industralisation of the north and the nation in general.

“The Life Time Achievement Award to Mallam Mamman Daura by Vanguard Newspapers on Saturday, July 17, 2021 speaks to the elder statesman’s unalloyed commitment to excellence and his patriotism to Nigeria’s unity, development and growth.

“I use this opportunity to once again state that Mallam Daura is an exemplary individual worthy of emulation whose immense contributions cut across divides. I urge all Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Mallam Daura’s industry, discipline, hardwork and unyielding belief in Nigeria.

“His abiding faith should speak volume at a time when there are disparate voices trying to tear the fabric of our country’s unity and to put a wedge between our peoples. Let me thank the Vanguard Newspapers for looking beyond the veil of existential agitations to confer this award on a truly deserving personality,” the statement reads.

On their parts, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and former Speaker, House of Reps, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, expressed their commendation over the award in separate statements.

The duo said the award is a testimonial to the “pervading influence and strength of character” of the award recipient.

Bello in his statement said, “It is not every day you find a newspaper with credible reputation gives out a Life Time Achievement Award. The award to an individual such as the towering Mamman Daura speaks to his pervading influence not just in journalism, business and economy, but to his broad principles about nation building and humanity as a whole.

“We need more Mamman Dauras who got through life by dint of hard work, fortitude and the fear of God. He is an example of what our nation needs to shine the light in the dark of uncertainties and parochialism.

“On behalf of the good people of Kogi state and myself, we congratulate him and urge him to continue to inspire more Nigerians to believe in this country, demonstrate industry and embrace all,” the governor stated.

In the same vein, Dogara said Mallam Daura remains a tower of character and inspiration.

“It is important to state that your efforts are not taken for granted and we will continue to also look up to you and we ask that you continue to render support because at the level you have attained, all you need to do now is to continue to assist mankind to make life better.

“I know that you are doing a lot but I pray that God will give you the ability to continue to make your contributions to our nation and humanity. While I congratulate you on this esteemed award, I urge you not to relent in being an encyclopedia of knowledge and inspiration.’’

In his message, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, hailed the conferment as owing to the recipient’s lasting and worthwhile contributions, efforts and dedication of service to the country and humanity.

“I am particularly excited that it is not how long it takes to be honoured, but that key institutions take cognizance of people like Daura’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development especially as it relates to the economy and capital growth.

“I agree with the organisers that Daura’s capacity as board member of Africa International Bank and Chairman of Nigerian Bank of Commerce and Industry, his brilliance sparkled like the northern star. As one of the major pioneers of the industrialisation of northern Nigeria, Daura alongside local and international partners and investors, set up some successful companies. They include Kaduna Furniture and Carpets, KFC; Kaduna Aluminium Ltd, Kaduna Machine Works, Boots Nigeria Ltd, United Nigeria Textiles Ltd, UNTL; Funtua Textiles, FTL; Arewa Textiles, Nortex and Finetex.

“These companies’ taxes helped in no small measure in boosting the country’s revenue, the legacies which are evident everywhere. I urge the foremost personality to see this award as a call to do even more in setting examples for the next generation,” Nami said.

In his own reaction, former banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, commended Mamman Daura for the award, and described him as “a man of deep wisdom.”

Hayatu-Deen said: “It gives me great pleasure to pay tribute to Mallam Mamman Daura, a man I have come to regard as a senior brother, a quintessential mentor, a man of virtue, a full blooded patriot, and a man of deep wisdom. Every time I sit in his presence I never fail to be amazed by his rich repertoire of experience, and his inspiring life story. He is a man of few words, but each of those words are made of gold.

“For someone who spent a good part of his life molding public opinion, Mallam Mamman detests publicity and plaudits. Yet, here is a man of huge reputation, a deliberate and methodical exemplar, who possesses shining credentials of personal quality and integrity.

“He is ever willing to take criticism direct on the chin, admit when he is presented with superior argument and never shies away from commending brilliant ideas and output, even when such do not fit into his personal opinion. He is truly a leader who is not so much misunderstood, but mostly and truly unknown to many in the society, even though he has left very bold footprints in virtually every sector of our national life. And that is true to his character. An award of this nature, such as is being conferred on him by Vanguard Media is, therefore, both timely and well deserved. It will in the end help to draw attention to him as a truly national icon, a patriot, an exemplar of good values and virtues, and an inspiration to upcoming generations.

“Congratulations from someone who over the last four decades has had the privilege of tapping from his rich fountain of wisdom, and who has learnt and continues to learn so much from him.”

