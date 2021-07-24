MultiChoice’s ‘Biggie Goals’ Promo Delivering Quality Entertainment

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

Arguably, the pandemic erased doubts that TV culture is dying. If anything, it showed that TV is not going anywhere. Its mode of transmission may evolve but people will always rely on TV content to educate and entertain them. Thus, making the market a competitive one as networks, studios battle to dominate the market.

No doubt, content is everywhere but not everyone has access to premium content at affordable rates, particularly in Nigeria where economic hardships are taking a toll on citizens.

Enter MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading media and Entertainment Company in Nigeria. Since its services became available to Nigerians in the 90s, the company has made it a habit to offer the best possible TV programmes be it sports, entertainment or news to its teeming audience through its satellite and digital terrestrial television platforms: DStv and GOtv.

One of the ways it maintains relevance in the Pay-TV space is by allowing low-income households to access its world-class programmes without compromising quality. For instance, duringthe peak period of the pandemic last year, it launched the ‘We’ve Got You’ campaign which offered active and disconnected DStv and GOtv customers the opportunity to enjoy discounts of up to 44 per cent on decoder purchases.

Similarly, the early months of this year saw the company slashed its DStv decoder prices to as low as N9,900 as well as launched the Step Up campaign where subscribers on Compact, Yanga and Confam packages pay for a package a step above their current package and get a boost to view programming on the next higher package, while GOtv subscribers on GOtv Jolli and Jinja enjoyed an upgrade to GOtv Max at a discounted price of N2,999, instead of N3,600 per month.

Beyond offering subscribers their services at affordable rates, MultiChoice Nigeria also raised the ante in the content offering. One of its notable pandemic TV shows was the ‘Turn Up Friday’, a club-like music programme that offered viewers a sense of partying in clubs from the comfort of their homes. Another show that rocked the world of viewers was the ‘Saturday Owambe’ specifically styled in the manner of society parties. These two programmes helped people to overcome the anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The icing on the cake for subscribers last year was the return of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija. Against all odds, the company carried on with the show under strict adherence to COVID-19 rules.

This year has equally seen an array of top-notch programmes from the network. From the recently concluded Euro 2020 Championship where Italy claimed victory; and Nigerian Idol which crowned Kingdom Kroisede as its sixth season winner to the entertaining Wrestlemania in April which had an in-person gathering for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, as a new and exciting season of Big Brother Naijabeckons, as well as the Olympic Games, MultiChoice Nigeria is offering subscribers an opportunity to watch all the action and drama with the Biggie Goals Promo. The ongoing campaign allows new and returning subscribers to purchase the DStv decoder, dish kit and one-month compact subscription for N9,900, a significant drop from its initial price of N18,600. Likewise, new customers on GOtv can purchase the GOtvdecoder, GOtenna and one-month GOtv Max subscription for N6,900, instead of N9,500.

With these new pocket-friendly offers, MultiChoice is reaffirming its commitment to alleviate subscribers’ financial burdens by offering them access to premium programmes.

According to Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, the Biggie Goal offer is a way of widening access to quality entertainment programming at very affordable rates.“It is a chance for the company’s customers to experience a wide range of content on its higher packages. There is a lot to look forward to in the coming months,” he said.

Indeed, there is a lot to look forward to and TV is definitely not going anywhere if rich content can be accessed and enjoyed without robbing a bank.

