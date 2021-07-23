Okowa Salutes Momodu, Other Promoted THISDAY, Arise News Editors

Omon-Julius Onabu

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with Mr. Shaka Momodu on his promotion as the Editor of THISDAY Newspaper.

Speaking on Thursday in Asaba through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor equally congratulated Mr. Davidson Iriekpen as Editor of THISDAY, the Sunday Newspaper and Mr. Goddy Egene, Group News Editor of the newspaper.

In the same vein, Okowa felicitated with Mr. Emmanuel Efeni on his elevation to the position of Deputy Managing Director, and Mr. Christian Ogodo as Managing Editor, of ARISE News.

Okowa, however, commended the Board of THISDAY and ARISE group for the confidence reposed in the staff and officers, warranting their being assigned the new responsibilities and described their respective elevation as well-deserved.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Mr. Shaka Momodu, Davidson Iriekpen, Goddy Egene, Emmanuel Efeni, Christian Ogodo and all other executive members of THISDAY and ARISE Group on their well-deserved promotions.

“Over the years, they have by dint of hard work and conscientious dedication to duties kept both media brands moving from strength to strength.

“They have continued to promote the kernel of journalism by keeping Nigerians and the rest of the world abreast with the most timely and educating news from all parts of Nigeria and the world.

“As a government, we are proud of your lofty achievements and it is our prayer that your best is yet to come as we hope to see you at the pinnacle of your careers,” Okowa said.

