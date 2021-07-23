Nasarawa APC Suspends Commissioner over Insubordination

Igbawase Ukumba

The Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has suspended the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Dr. Salihu Alizaga, over alleged insubordination to the party in the area.

The Nassarawa Eggon Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Mr. Malle Moses, announced Alizaga’s suspension after constituting a seven man committee to investigate the allegations that were leveled against the commissioner by the APC leadership of Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward.

Moses said that the suspension of the commissioner would pave way for thorough investigation into his alleged insubordination to party’s leadership in his ward.

He said: “As you can see, we have received formal complaint/petition against Hon. Dr. Ahmed Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nassarawa Eggon/ Alizaga ward; that is his ward. We have decided to constitute a seven man committee to investigate the allegation leveled against the commissioner by the party leadership of his ward.

“It is in view of this that we the leadership of the party at the local government level decided to suspend the commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation on his alleged insubordination.”

He, therefore, urged the committee to do a thorough investigation in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the country, even as he also urged stakeholders of the party to work in unity in order to take the party to the greater height.

