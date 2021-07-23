IATA: Passengers Confident in Onboard Safety

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has reported that based on its latest passenger survey conducted in June, most air travelers are confident about the safety of air travel and support mask wearing in the near-term.

However, IATA said a majority is also frustrated with the “hassle factor” around COVID-19 protocols, including confusion and uncertainty about travel rules, testing requirements, and excessive test costs.

“The survey of 4,700 travelers in 11 markets around the world shows that: 85 per cent believe aircraft are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected; 65 per cent agree the air on an aircraft is as clean as an operating room

“Among those who have traveled since June 2020, 86 per cent felt safe onboard owing to COVID-19 measures: 89 per cent believe protective measures are well implemented; 90 per cent believe airline personnel do a good job of enforcing the measures. Passengers strongly support mask wearing onboard (83%) and strict enforcement of mask rules (86%), but a majority also believe the mask requirement should be ended as soon as possible, “it stated.

“Air travelers recognize and value the safety measures put in place to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission during air travel. And they support the continuation of these measures as long as necessary, but they also don’t want the measures to become permanent. In the meantime, we all need to respect the rules and the safety of fellow passengers. It is unacceptable that unruly passenger incidents have doubled compared to 2019, and the increase in physically abusive behavior is a particular cause for great concern,” said IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh.

He added, “At the same time, participants admit that they struggle with the COVID-related rules and requirements and that this impacts their willingness to travel: 70 per cent thought the rules and the accompanying paperwork were a challenge to understand; 67 per cent saw arranging testing as a hassle and 89 per cent agreed governments must standardize vaccinations/testing certifications.”

