FG Trains 100 Youth in Metal Sector

Kasim Sumaina and Ibrahim Oyewale



No fewer than 100 youths across the country have participated in Entrepreneurship Training on Steel and Foundry Technology programme at Metallurgical Training Centre Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Uchechukwu Ogah, described the Entrepreneurship Training on Steel and Foundry Technology as value added initiative that will significantly contribute to the socio – economic growth of the country.

Ogah, who made this known while speaking at the closing ceremony of the event organised by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, stated that the federal government under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has good plans for Nigeria youths towards development of the country and resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company, Limited.

The Minister of State who was represented by Mr.Patrick Ojeka commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating opportunities and lifting millions of Nigeria youths, stressing that the federal govt has resuscitated Small Scale Businesses that had engaged many youths.

He explained that Ajaokuta Steel company if operational had capacity to employ no fewer that 10,000 workers, urging the trainees to remain focus, warnimg the trainees not to sell the starter parks received after the training to enable them become self-reliant .

He also called on government to sustain the programme, urging it to fix the Ajaokuta Steel Company to meet the yearning for development and industrialisation in country

Speaking at the event, the Director, Steel & Non Ferrous Metals, Engr. Olasupo Kolawole, among other things, posited that the Nigerian youths play key role in National development and the present Administration has drawn a framework to provide a conducive environment that will enable them to maximally realize their creative and productive potentials.

He noted that the programme is an appropriate strategy meant to launch the mainstream youths in the Metal sub-sector into the national developmental efforts by ensuring human capital development with special emphasis on vibrant metals operators.

On his part, the Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Complex, Engr Sumaila Abdul – Akaba, expressed optimism that with hard work, determination , and the lifeline given to the trainees, they would be able to create wealth and employment in the country.

In his address, the Head Metallurgical Training Centre, MTC, Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Saliu Yahaya, revealed that out of the 99 trainees who had successfully participated and completed the training programme, 59 specialised in Welding & Fabrication, 22 became competent in Metal Machining, while 18 trained on Foundry & Pattern Making.

The Spokesperson for the trainees, Ibechukwu Wisdom, while commending the Ministry and other Stakeholders for the smooth success of the programme, decried the current state of Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

On behalf of his colleagues he, among other things, appealed to the Federal Government to immediately fix the Complex in order to reduce unemployment and ensure national attainment; the training programme should also be sustained through the Ministry and Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

The event showcased the Trainees’ project works such as Water tanks and Stands, Grinders, Car Break Disc, Cooking pots, spoons etc, aimed at promoting better appraisal of the programme.

