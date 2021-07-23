Bauchi Gov Flags Off 2021 Crop Demonstration Package for Farmers

Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Sunday flagged off the 2021 Crop Demonstration Packages with 2,000 farmers selected to benefit from the package to enable them cultivate a quarter of a hectare of either improved maize, rice, soybean and millet.

The Governor also flagged off the local poultry upgrading, small ruminants breeding, livestock feed alternative using Napier Grass and three crop seedlings programme where farmers in the twenty local government areas of the state will benefit from one to five of the newly improved crop varieties.

Speaking at the occasion held at BSADP headquarters in Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said his administration had placed a premium on agriculture not only as means of food production, but for economic empowerment.

He said 2000 livestock farmers will also benefit from the newly introduced Napier Grass cuttings, while 200 communities will benefit from the local poultry upgrading using noiler cocks.

According to him, 90 communities will benefit from the small ruminant breeding programme packages which includes, seeds, fertilizer, herbicides, insecticides, noiler cocks, napier grass cuttings among others.

The Governor expressed optimism that the outcome of the initiative will contribute significantly to improved varieties of crops, improved animal feed and local poultry as well as youth and women job opportunities.

“It may interest you to know that our Administration has provided an enabling environment for the BSADP to discharge its mandate of linking with Agricultural Research Institutions within and outside the country to search for new technologies for transfer to the farmers in the state.

“I want to appreciate all the research institutions and non-Governmental organizations that are working in partnership with Bauchi State Government through the BSADP, towards the realization of our noble objective, “he said.

He said the introduction of improved early maturity varieties of crops in the package has come at a right time when the rainfall is fluctuating as a result of climate change, adding that, napier grass for livestock farmers will no doubt make animal feed more available.

He added, “We have our agricultural policy which we would implement to achieve food security, poverty reduction, job creation and income generation through the value chain process.”

Bala Mohammed assured all partners in Agricultural Development that his doors are open for collaboration towards the betterment of working condition of farmers and by extension improvement of agricultural production in the state.”

In a welcome address, the Programme Manager, Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme, Abubakar Jafaru Ilelah said BSADP will continue to contribute to the advancement of agricultural sector by supporting farmers to modernize their farming activities.

