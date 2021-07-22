GOtv’s SabiMan Initiative Impactive, Say Beneficiaries

Raheem Akingbolu

Year in, year out, beneficiaries of GOtv’s Sabiman initiative come out to tell the world how the programme has helped them to have a breakthrough in their businesses. Another set of beneficiaries of the empowerment platform established for Nigerian youths by Multichoice, have also expressed their delights over how it has impacted and changed their economic status.

Among other opportunities, Sabiman programme is designed to tutor participants on the rudiments of service activation, response to customer enquiries and resolution of issues about GOtv services.

For the management of the PayTV company, the initiative was introduced as part of their drive in empowering the youths of today across religious and ethnic divides in Nigeria. As at the last count, Nigerian youths in their thousands have benefited from the empowerment schemes.

One of the latest beneficiaries, Aghadiuno Chiamaka from Onitsha who said she received the information about the programme from her former boss, Mr. Samuel Chinwe, said the initiative was not only enlightened but has exposed her to a lot of skills like interpersonal skills, communication and problem-solving skills.

She also described the various supports and souvenir supplied by GOtv management as morale boosters, which she admitted went a long way in helping her to showcase her works.

On what her job as a Sabiman entails, she said: “My job as a Sabiman agent is an outdoor-to-outdoor marketing strategy that enables us to meet our customers’ aim in terms of finding solutions to their recharging problems, reconnection issues and others. Above all being a Sabiman, it is my priority to have a good relationship with my customers so as to promote my job,”

Looking back at the last five years as a GOtv Canvasser, Chiamaka said it is difficult to quantify how well the programme has impacted her but admitted that it has successfully changed her life for the better. “The impacts are countless. I don’t even know where to start from but they are all positive” she stated.

She was enthusiastic when asked if she could recommend enlistment for the programme to other young people, pointing out that a career at MultiChoice will forever enrich one’s life for good.

While expressing her appreciation to the promoters of the initiative, the young entrepreneur urged other organisations to follow the footsteps of the company by impacting the lives of youths by providing employment opportunities.

“I say a very big thank you to MultiChoice Nigeria for making me a better person, for giving me a life after many lost hopes. Indeed, MultiChoice is a place where lives are changing for the better,” she added.

The GOtv Sabiman and Canvasser scheme which is a job creation through skill impartation and entrepreneurship is part of the company’s contributions to empowering young Nigerians to make them contributors to the economic and social well-being of the country. The scheme, which was established in 2016, provides willing young Nigerians with technical training that enables them to resolve various issues related to the GOtv service.

Meanwhile the testimonies shared by Chiamaka has confirmed the declaration of the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, when he stated at the beginning that the empowered youths identified by the company, ended up becoming ambassadors for the brand.

