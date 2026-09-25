NDC Warns State Chapters Against Collecting Money from Support Groups

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned its state chapters against demanding or collecting money from support groups seeking registration with the party, declaring that registration is free and exclusively handled by its Directorate of Support Groups at the national headquarters in Abuja.

The warning came amid growing political activities by support organisations ahead of the 2027 general election, with the party directing all state chapters to desist from registering support groups or collecting fees from them under any guise.

In a statement Friday, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the party had become aware that some state chairmen were demanding registration fees from support groups.

“The registration of support groups is free. It does not attract any fee whatsoever,” Director said.

He stressed that registration of support groups remained the exclusive responsibility of the Directorate of Support Groups at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

“Therefore, all inquiries and registration must be directed to the Directorate of Support Groups at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja,” he said.

The NDC spokesman further clarified that no state chapter, officer or official of the party had the authority to register support groups or collect money for such registration.

“All state chapters of the party are hereby directed to be properly guided and to comply strictly with this directive,” he warned.

According to him, any state chapter or party official found violating the directive would face disciplinary action in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The development is significant given the increasing involvement of support groups in the activities of political parties ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly the Obidient and Kwankwasiya movements, which have been associated with the NDC’s presidential campaign structure.

The party said it valued the contributions of support groups and would continue to provide an enabling environment for them to operate in support of its political objectives.

“The NDC cherishes the support and partnership of all support groups, including the Obidient and Kwankwasiya Movements, and will continue to create an enabling environment for them to work for the victory of the party at all levels,” Director said.