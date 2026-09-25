Standard Chartered Hosts Second Edition of ‘Leadership and Legacy’ Forum With Clients 

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has hosted the second edition of its Leadership & Legacy Series, bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs and clients for an engaging conversation on leadership, integrity and the principles that underpin enduring success.

The event featured Mr. Olukayode (Kayode) Pitan, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BoI) Nigeria, who shared insights from a distinguished career spanning banking, entrepreneurship, public service and executive leadership.

Addressing participants, Pitan described integrity as one of the most valuable assets a leader can possess, stressing that reputation and credibility, once lost, are difficult to regain.

He noted that sustainable success is built not only on competence and achievement, but also on character, consistency and the courage to make principled decisions.

Drawing on his experience across both the private and public sectors, he highlighted the importance of transparency, accountability and strong governance in creating long-term value and institutional impact.

He stated that: “Integrity is a currency” and also underscored the role of resilience in navigating adversity. He encouraged leaders to remain steadfast in upholding ethical standards regardless of circumstances.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s evolving business landscape, he encouraged entrepreneurs and professionals to build careers and institutions anchored on trust, credibility and values, noting that enduring legacies are shaped as much by how success is achieved as by the success itself.

Speaking at the event, Ayodeji Adelagun, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, said the Leadership & Legacy Series reflects the bank’s commitment to creating platforms that connect clients and stakeholders with accomplished leaders whose experiences provide practical insights for personal and professional growth.

He noted that conversations around leadership increasingly extend beyond commercial success to encompass stewardship, succession planning, wealth preservation and long-term societal impact, particularly among business owners, executives and affluent families seeking to transfer wealth responsibly across generations.

“Integrity in leadership and a commitment to building a legacy reflect a fundamental shift in how success is defined today. Increasingly, the focus is not only on building wealth, but on preserving it, passing it on responsibly and creating meaningful impact for future generations. At Standard Chartered, we are privileged to support our clients on this journey, helping them navigate every stage of success with confidence and purpose,” Adelagun said.

The session also highlighted Standard Chartered’s wealth management capabilities and its commitment to helping clients create, preserve, and transfer wealth across generations through tailored solutions and trusted advisory expertise.

Participants engaged in robust discussions on leadership, entrepreneurship, governance and succession, reinforcing the growing importance of values-based leadership in today’s dynamic business environment.

The Leadership & Legacy Series forms part of Standard Chartered’s broader commitment to fostering thought leadership and meaningful engagement with clients through conversations that inspire responsible leadership, sustainable prosperity and long-term impact.

Through the initiative, the bank continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to individuals, families and businesses seeking to build, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.