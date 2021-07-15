Lifebank Launches 700 Cubic Metres Oxygen Plant in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba

Lifebank Nigeria has launched a 700 cubic metres per day oxygen production plant at Orozo in Nasarawa named “AirCo by Lifebank” to bridge the oxygen gap being experienced nationwide.

The AirCo by Lifebank oxygen plant in Nasarawa State is Lifebank Nigeria first oxygen plant in partnership with Oxygen Hub, a sub-saharan company.

Speaking to journalists shortly after launching the oxygen plant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lifebank Nigeria, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, said the idea to establish the plant in Nasarawa State was due to high demand of oxygen in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

She explained further that the choice of Nasarawa State for the plant was to make the commodity available to demands from states in the North Central part of Nigeria as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Acccording to her, “Lifebank Nigeria is putting modalities in place to expand the availability of its products to all parts of Nigeria in order to curtail the shortfall of the commodity across the Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Oxygen Hub, the sub-saharan company, Efferson Hailemichael, corraborated that the AirCo by Lifebank oxygen plant in Nasarawa State was launched to address the shortage of oxygen in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the AirCo by Lifebank oxygen plant in Nasarawa State has a production capacity of 100 million cylinders per day and it was the first plant in Nigeria.

Hailemichael concluded that the Lifebank’s oxygen plant in Nasarawa State was the second of Oxygen Hub plants in Africa, with the first plant already launched in Nairobi, Kenya, while the third plants was being expected in Ethiopia in the coming few weeks.

