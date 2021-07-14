Three Shot Dead in Lagos Market

…Army begins investigation as NAF denies culpability

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Pandemonium erupted yesterday at the Ladipo market in Lagos after three persons were shot dead during a clash between the military and some area boys at the Paramo area of the market.

However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied the allegation that the stray bullets that killed the victims were from its operatives, just as the Nigerian Army said it would commence investigation after its operative was also fingered.

According to NAF Director of Information and Public Relations (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the service’s personnel attached to the Operation MESA (OPMESA) were in the market in response to a distress call.

He said a call was put across by traders about a fight going on between a soldier of the Nigerian Army (NA) and a civilian debtor.

He said upon receipt of the call, the team moved to the market but was attacked by angry traders who pelted stones at them.

He said: “Firstly, NAF personnel did not kill anyone. “Moreover it was one person that died, not three. The information we have at the moment is that the NAF operatives who are attached to OPs MESA received a distress call that a soldier was having an issue with a debtor.

“So, they moved in to restore peace but as soon as some of the traders saw them, they started attacking them. They threw stones at them and destroyed the windscreen of the patrol vehicle.

“They attacked a soldier and seized his pistol. So, the soldier who was having issues with a debtor- trader managed to retrieve the seized pistol and fired a shot in order to free himself and the operatives from the crowd. It was that gunshot that killed one of the traders.

“Two of our operatives sustained injuries. The information we have at the moment is that our men acted professionally and were only in the market to ensure peace, given the economic importance of the market to Lagos State and our country as a whole.

“Despite this account, we are going to investigate the incident to know what really happened. We will get to the root of the matter and if any of our operatives is found to have acted otherwise, they would be sanctioned accordingly.”

Similarly, the spokesman for 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major Olaniyi Osoba said the matter was being investigated, adding that the army would unravel what actually happened

