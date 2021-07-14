FoodCo Rewards Customers with Festival of Savings Promo

Ugo Aliogo

A leading multi-channel retailer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, has announced the kick-off of the 2021 edition of its Festival of Savings Promo holding from July 16-25.

According to a statement by the brand, the festival of savings is a customer reward scheme geared at appreciating brand customers for their loyalty.

The statement also noted that during the 10-day period, shoppers would enjoy up to 25% discount on select groceries and household items, including free delivery.

Speaking on the promotion, Head, Innovation and Growth, FoodCo, Sheba Alogbo, stated that the 2021 edition is the fifth in the series and will hold across all brand outlets as well as the eCommerce site.

She said: “We are pleased to announce the start of the 2021 edition of the FoodCo Festival of Savings Promo from July 16. The 10-day savings bonanza gives us opportunity to once again reward our teeming customers for their support through the years.

“For 39 years, the FoodCo brand has maintained its promise of offering top quality products at affordable prices. Festival of Savings gives us the opportunity to reinforce that commitment with extra low prices that are hard to beat anywhere else. We urge shoppers to take advantage of the huge discounts and accessibility of the FoodCo brand both within their neighborhoods, through WhatsApp and online to stock up on groceries and other household items for themselves and loved ones,” she added.

The statement remarked that FoodCo recently launched its latest store in Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State, adding that the new outlet brings to a total of 13, the number of brand stores spread across Lagos and Ibadan.

The statement said: “FoodCo currently operates the largest supermarket chain brand in south-west Nigeria, outside Lagos. This is in addition to other interests in quick-service restaurants, manufacturing, and entertainment.”

