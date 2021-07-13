Vintage Confluence Advocates Development of ICT Innovations

Online trading platform, Vintage Confluence LLC has called for development of more ICT innovations to aid the operations of online businesses across the globe.

The company’s Chief Executive, Mr. Precious Aire, CEO in a recent statement, made the call to all stakeholders in the ICT industry while also canvassing for involvement in the achievement of 30 per cent growth of local cloud hosting by 2024 in Nigeria.

Vintage Confluence, a leading global Bitcoin trading company, also assured her existing and prospective clients of lightning-speed transactions that would ease their burdens and eradicate the delays that pose a threat to their bitcoin business transactions.

According to Aire, “What makes up and sustains the global village is nothing other than technology innovations. And for the intentions of the global village to thrive, there is a dire need for development of more robust ICT innovations, such as local Cloud hosting, which now seems to be sacrosanct in the daily movement of data usage in the present global business world.

“Cloud hosting is a type of web hosting which uses multiple different servers to balance the load and maximize uptime. Instead of using a single server, your website can tap into a “cluster” that uses resources from a centralized pool. This means that even if one server fails, another kicks in to keep everything running.

“Vintage Confluence as a company has been able to explore the required technology innovations to solve the bitcoin trading problems that formed the bane of smooth trading for investors over the years.

“We offer lightning-speed transactions taking just 10-30 minutes every 24 hours of the week in regular circumstances. We even could do better if we find a more efficient web hosting system.

This is the reason we embrace this forum because it tends to address an innovation that calls for the achievement of speedy online trades.

“So, I am strongly optimistic that 30 per cent growth in local cloud hosting by 2024 is achievable in Nigeria. And when this happens, what do we expect of a company like Vintage Confluence whose dedicated service depends on the quality of network efficiency for speedy response communication to the need of our clients? For us at Vintage Confluence LLC, we are a leading global organization that offers solutions to Bitcoin Holders who need to sell their Bitcoins in exchange for instant cash in Nigeria and South Africa.”

He further said that with Vintage’s minimum trade acceptance of $1000 worth of Bitcoin, customers receive immediate payment into their bank accounts on transactions, which makes trading with our company an experience to always remember.

