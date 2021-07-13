Mshelbila Appointed NLNG CEO

The Board of Directors of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has approved the appointment of Dr. Philip Mshelbila as successor to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Tony Attah, whose tenure expires August 30, 2021.

NLNG announced this in a statement issued by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams.

Attah, according to the statement, will return to his parent company, Shell, on August 30, 2021, at the expiration of his five-year tenure at the helm of affairs, having been appointed Chief Executive Officer by the NLNG Board in July 2016.

Mshelbila, who is rounding-up his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad & Tobago, will be taking over from Attah on August 31, 2021.

NLNG is an incorporated Joint-Venture owned by four shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49 per cent), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15 per cent), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr.l (10.4 per cent).

