AXA Mansard Wins Award

Ugo Aliogo

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, has emerged as the winner of the Most Innovative New Digital App of the year in the Insurance section of the just concluded Annual Global Business Outlook (GBO) Awards 2021.

A statement by the company said the winning app, MyAXA Plus, allows registered and unregistered users to generate instant quotes of any product; use the BMI calculator; read blog articles; check investment trends and rates; calculate returns on investment; calculate the market value of any car, and contact sales agents for more information.

Speaking on the award, Chief Client Officer of the company, Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi, expressed delight to customers for the prestigious award, stating that the need to improve their experience and delight customers drive the passion to enhance services and engagement platforms.

The statement hinted that the app has been received because it provides a much improved, seamless, and satisfying experience, “the users are at the heart of every feature and action on the app.”

According to the statement, “The app provides the following features as getting protected as Nigerians buy health and life insurance policies to protect loved ones from unforeseen circumstances. Also used to make claims: Customers can make claims on their insurance policy, enabling fast reporting of incidents and payment of claims by the company and book hospital visit: HMO customers of

“AXA Mansard can receive care at over 1,700+ hospitals, and with MyAXA Plus, they can also pre-book hospital visits, reducing their wait time while also getting faster access to specialist consultations.

“Renew insurance policy: Customers, by providing their car plate number on the app, can also renew their motor insurance policy within a few minutes. Invest and liquidate funds: Investors, whether with a high or low-risk appetite can find the right investment options on the app.

“Also, liquidation of funds and crediting of the customer account is completed within 5 minutes through the app. Data-driven advice: App users can make informed decisions by checking the market rates and trends before investing funds, reading articles by experts, and interacting with a robo-advisor that uses information provided by the customers to suggest the right products and insurance cover in seconds.”

Continuing, Adebisi maintained that their team is set to work with all stakeholders to continuously provide superior customer experience and develop more innovative and value-adding products and services that will serve the changing needs of customers.

She added that the commitment of the organisation is premised on their purpose, which is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

