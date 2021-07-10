The all-new BMW 2 Series Coupé

By Bennett Oghifo

Striking looks, exceptional handling, classical rear-wheel drive and a Goodwood Festival of Speed world premiere, will leave potential customers of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé in no doubt that this is a car set to excite and inspire.

The new edition of the two-door model incorporates the new BMW design language to highlight a fresh, youthful feel with meticulously engineered and perfectly balanced driving attributes.

Reaffirming its sector-leading status, the BMW 2 Series Coupé boasts rear-wheel drive, a six-cylinder in-line engine option and new equipment features that combine to underscore its standout sporting characteristics.

The advances made over the predecessor model are also reflected in a far broader range of driver assistance systems and the latest connectivity innovations.

The standalone vehicle concept of the BMW 2 Series Coupé puts clear water between it and the BMW 1 Series models (which are based on an advanced front-wheel-drive architecture) and borrows extensively from the technology used in the BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series. As a result, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé occupies a defiantly niche position in both the brand’s model portfolio and among its rivals.

World premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé will celebrate its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 8 July 2021. It will also be one of the new models presented by BMW at the IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich in September 2021.

The market launch will get underway at the beginning of 2022 with three model variants initially available. Topping the range will be the all-wheel-drive BMW M240i xDrive Coupé, which is powered by a 374hp six-cylinder in-line engine, while customers will also be able to choose from four-cylinder petrol and diesel versions in the standard M Sport specification.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé will be built at the BMW Group’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico.

Individual proportions, optimised aerodynamics

The exterior dimensions provide the ideal starting point for excellent driving dynamics. A length of 4,537mm and width of 1,838mm represent increases over the predecessor model of 105mm and 64mm respectively. The new car is 28mm lower, however, with a vehicle height of 1,390mm. Its wheelbase is also 51mm longer at 2,741mm. Wider track widths of 1,575mm (an increase of 54mm) at the front axle and 1,587mm (an increase of 31mm) at the rear axle (BMW M240i xDrive Coupé: +63mm at the front, +35mm at the rear) are ideal for excellent cornering dynamics.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé’s boot offers load capacity of 390 litres – a 20-litre increase in primary capacity over its predecessor – and the height of the loading edge is 35mm lower.

The concept for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé body also includes targeted measures for optimising its aerodynamics. An active air flap control system for the BMW kidney grille – adjustable through ten stages according to need – and the lower intake in the front apron, plus air curtains, flush-fitting door handles, aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels and an almost completely sealed underbody, serve to channel the airflow effectively. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé also has turning vanes and splitters at the front of the underbody which deflect the air precisely as required to reduce lift.

Intelligent lightweight design optimises rigidity and weight

An intelligent mix of materials succeeds in minimising the weight of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, while also enhancing the body’s rigidity and crash safety.

As in the new BMW 4 Series Coupé, die-cast aluminium spring struts and an engine side member made from extruded aluminium profiles are deployed to save weight at the front end. Other advances over the outgoing model have been achieved through the aluminium construction of the bonnet and front side panels of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. These measures alone account for a reduction in weight of around 9.6kg.

A comprehensive passive safety concept maximises occupant protection and the BMW 2 Series Coupé is also equipped as standard with an active bonnet system to optimise pedestrian protection.

Sporty, classically designed exterior with eye-catching front-end design

The exterior design of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé instantly announces its overtly sporting nature. With powerful proportions set within the classical three-box design of bonnet, passenger compartment and boot, it truly embodies the extraordinary dynamic potential of the new 2 Series Coupé.

Three-dimensional surfaces, triangular forms and diagonal lines are integral to the front end of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. The low-reaching front apron, headlights positioned to the outer edges of the front end and the horizontal BMW kidney grille give the car a wide, low-slung look.

The BMW kidney grille features vertically arranged air flaps at its heart in place of the classical bars. These operate electrically and only open when the engine has an increased need for cooling air.

Inspired by the legendary BMW 02 models, the headlight units each have a single individual circular headlight using full-LED technology for both low beam and high beam.

A long bonnet, short overhangs and a set-back passenger compartment give the new 2 Series Coupé proportions cut from the time-honoured BMW mould. The car’s roofline, that dramatically swoops down from the B-pillar, and the short boot lid culminating in a pronounced spoiler lip, typify sporting compact BMW coupés.

Powerful rear with striking light and shadow effects

Horizontally pronounced surfaces give the rear end of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé its structure. They produce an interplay of light and shadow effects to accentuate the rear end and complement the darkened rear lights.

The rear end also features a dark shadow rear apron insert, while the exhaust tailpipes on petrol-engined models come in a dual-branch arrangement. The tailpipes are circular on the BMW 220i Coupé and trapezoidal on the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé.

Customers can choose from one non-metallic and six metallic exterior paint shades. A new addition to the range is the Thundernight metallic colour available exclusively for the sporty two-door model.

Distinctive M accents enhance the performance-focused appearance

Specific design features of the six-cylinder BMW M240i xDrive Coupé highlight its performance attributes. The surfaces bordering the lower air intake in the front apron display the U-shaped graphic typical of BMW M cars. A black splitter rounds off the front apron at its lowest point. The BMW kidney grille surround and side air-intake trim come in Cerium Grey, as do the M-specific exterior mirror caps, the exhaust tailpipes and the model badges.

Also part of the standard specification for the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé are M High-gloss Shadow Line trim and 19‑inch M light-alloy wheels. Like the rear apron inlay, its side skirts are also in High-gloss Black. An M-specific boot-lid spoiler painted in body colour and a black diffuser between the exhaust tailpipes optimise the airflow at the rear of the car.

The standard M Sport specification also sends a clear message about the car’s dynamic ability. It includes the powerfully structured front apron with large side air intakes, M High-gloss Shadow Line trim and 18-inch M light-alloy wheels. The side skirts and the lower section of the rear apron with integral diffuser are painted in Dark Shadow metallic.

Interior: sports-car flair meets a premium ambience

Inside the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, the latest interpretation of the driver-focused cockpit design is defined by the ergonomically optimised arrangement and operation of the displays and controls. The BMW Controller, gear selector lever, Start/Stop button, Driving Experience Control switch and numerous other function buttons are grouped within a modern-looking control panel in the centre console. High-quality materials, precise workmanship and carefully executed details mark out the elevated quality levels of the interior.

Standard equipment includes a Sport leather steering wheel with newly designed multifunction buttons. The standard M Sport specification come with Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery in Black with blue contrast stitching and the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé comes with Vernasca leather.

The standard heated sport seats for the driver and front passengers of M Sport provide both excellent long-distance comfort and pronounced lateral support. Electric M Seats with integrated headrests and M seatbelts feature in the six-cylinder flagship model.

The Easy-Entry function slides the electric front seats forward in a controlled movement when the backrests are folded, making it easier for passengers to access the rear compartment. The contours and integral headrests of the two rear seats give them a sporty look and feel.

The combination of triangular surfaces and diagonal lines in the exterior of the car is carried over into the interior. A new design feature comes in the form of trapezoidal accent surfaces above the armrests in the doors.

The interior trim strips on all variants come in High-gloss Black as standard. Standard equipment also includes cushioned knee pads on the centre console, an M headliner in Anthracite, door sill finishers bearing the M logo, M pedals, M floor mats and M-specific displays in the instrument cluster.

Advanced chassis technology honed to deliver class-leading driving dynamics

From day one, the series production development process for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé was focused squarely on leading the way in terms of dynamic performance in the premium compact segment. Compact dimensions, intelligent lightweight design for the body and chassis, almost perfect 50:50 weight distribution and optimised aerodynamics create an ideal blueprint for a vehicle character focused on sporting excellence.

Another central element of the vehicle concept underpinning the new BMW 2 Series Coupé is power transfer to the rear wheels or – in the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé – via intelligent all-wheel drive with a noticeable rear-wheel bias.

In all model variants, sophisticated chassis components originally designed for the BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series models ensure supreme driveability at all times. While the new BMW 2 Series Coupé outstrips its predecessor in terms of performance agility, the comfort it offers remains at the same high level. When it comes to rolling comfort and acoustics, the new car has made significant improvements.

Highlights of the chassis technology include a two-joint spring strut-front axle, five-link-rear axle, wheel bearings that are 2.7kg lighter and have 45 per cent less friction than before, lift-related dampers with bespoke characteristics, and weight-saving construction throughout.

Adaptive M suspension spans an extremely wide spectrum between sportiness and comfort

The adaptive M suspension available as an option for the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé allows drivers the widest possible spread between sporty and comfort-oriented responses. Adaptive M suspension combines the characteristics of M Sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers.

Switching between the various Driving Experience Control modes produces a clearly perceptible variation in the damping characteristics – from the well-balanced long-distance refinement of COMFORT mode through to the highly dynamic set-up activated in SPORT PLUS.

An extra mode can be selected using the Driving Experience Control switch on models with adaptive M suspension. In the ADAPTIVE setting, the steering, damping and accelerator responses along with the transmission’s shift characteristics are automatically adjusted to suit the driving style.

Variable sport steering is fitted as standard to all versions of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé.

M Sport braking system with model-specific adjustments

Powerful lightweight braking systems with a bespoke configuration also play a part in the car’s precisely controllable performance. The optional M Sport brakes (standard on the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé) provide excellent braking performance through a specification that includes four-piston fixed callipers at the front and single-piston floating callipers at the rear. The callipers bear the M logo and are painted red as standard or with a blue finish option available at no cost.

The functions provided by the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system include not only anti-lock braking (ABS) and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), but also a variety of stabilising functions and the drive-off assistant. The Performance Control function gives the car even more agile handling by varying the distribution of drive torque to the rear wheels according to the situation at hand.

M Sport differential fitted as standard on the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé

The outstanding performance attributes of the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé stem from a carefully composed package of powertrain and chassis technology, which also includes an M Sport differential as standard. Its electronically controlled, fully variable locking function in the rear differential optimises traction and directional stability, as well as agility and cornering dynamics.

Trio of engine options include a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine in the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé

The flagship model in the 2 Series Coupé range is equipped with the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine in the core BMW brand engine portfolio. Producing 374hp, the 3.0-litre unit develops 34hp more than the engine in its predecessor. Its peak torque of 500Nm is on tap from 1,900-5,000rpm. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé accelerates from 0 to 62mph in only 4.3 seconds.

Developed using the motor-racing expertise of BMW M GmbH, the engine features an aluminium crankcase with a closed-deck construction and an alloy cylinder head. Internal engine efficiency is increased by weight-optimised pistons and con rods and a forged steel crankshaft. Power development and efficiency also benefit from the latest BMW M Twin Power Turbo technology. The standard M Sport exhaust system provides the perfect soundtrack to the engine’s spirited power delivery.

As well as the latest version of BMW TwinPower Turbo technology with twin-scroll turbocharging and High Precision Injection, the four-cylinder 2.0-litre petrol engine of the new BMW 220i Coupé also has a cylinder head with integrated exhaust manifold. Making its debut in the 184hp unit, this design enables particularly effective exhaust gas cooling, which helps to minimise emissions. It generates 300Nm of torque, enabling acceleration of 0-62mph in 7.5 seconds.

The enhanced 2.0-litre power unit in the new BMW 220d Coupé develops 190hp and peak torque of 400Nm. It now features two-stage turbocharging and further developed common rail direct injection. Mild-hybrid technology supports the diesel engine. A 48V starter generator takes the role of an electric drive system, providing an extra 11hp of power. This electric boost enhances dynamic response when accelerating off the line and overtaking. The BMW 220d Coupé sprints from 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds.

