TB Joshua Buried in Lagos amid Tears

Festus Akanbi

The remains of renowned televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, were buried in his church premises in Lagos yesterday amidst tears by loved ones including his wife, Evelyn, his children, and other members of the family.

Also in attendance at the sombre event were members of the church’s neighborhood community in the Ikotun area of the state; representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who described himself as a beneficiary of Joshua’s philanthropy.

Joshua was buried after a week-long funeral service which ended yesterday afternoon.

Governor Akeredolu recounted how Prophet Temitope Joshua impacted his life even as a governor saying “he not only impacted the less-privileged but also the privileged. I was a beneficiary of his philanthropy.”

Akeredolu, who paid glowing tributes to the deceased at the burial service, said the late prophet was indeed a phenomenon.

The governor recalled that few days after he won the election as the governor of Ondo State, Prophet Joshua drove down to Owo to congratulate him.

He said, “He drove to Owo my hometown. I think something went wrong with his vehicle but he managed to get to Owo. No other person had ever done that before. “He said he came to wish me well. He prayed with me. When he was leaving, he put something in my pocket. It was a great thing he put in my pocket. I am a privileged person yet, he blessed me. He also asked me to give my wife some money too which I delivered.

“I owe him a duty to be here today. We can’t forget so soon the things we benefited from him. He empowered youths. He paid huge electricity bills for four local government areas in Ondo State. He assisted communities. He bought transformers for several communities. He ensured many communities that had been without light were reconnected to the national grid. He gave logistical support to security agencies. Before he left, he supported the great Amotekun.”

Akeredolu said further that the Akoko community in Ondo State will not forget his yearly largesse, adding that he had planned to build a university in Ondo State.

Continuing his speech he said, “When he passed on, the Kabiyesi of Arigidi called me to mobilise me against his being buried in Lagos. This was the only person who died and the whole town closed markets and shop for one week. Kabiyesi was convinced we should bring the body to Arigidi.

“But I told him that it is for the family to decide not for me. It took me time to convince him that though TB came from Ondo State, he was a world citizen. Where he had touched, many will not touch till Christ will come. His ministry is global because a number of us seek spiritual uplifting. Many who have come here have gotten what they wanted.”

While describing Joshua’s loss as a loss to humanity, Akeredolu said, “the Synagogue is probably the most important tourist centre in Nigeria. His humanitarian and charity work touched several lives. He has left unforgettable legacies.”

The team of CAN was led by the National Assistant Secretary of the association, Elder Biodun Sanyaolu, and the Chairman of Lagos CAN, Bishop Stephen Adegbite.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Bishop Adegbite said Prophet Joshua gave his life to humanity.

He said, “Prophet TB Joshua is a wonderful man of God. We are here to celebrate his life and pray that the Lord will be with his family and the church.”

Also, Elder Sanyaolu said it was important that CAN be represented at the event to honour the late prophet.

While declaring that his team was representing the President of CAN, Dr. Supo Ayokunle, and the entire church, he said, “though Prophet Joshua was not a member of CAN, his activity as a preacher of the word of God was enough for the CAN to come and honour him.”

His words, “Late Prophet TB Joshua is not a known member of any bloc of CAN but we know him to be a televangelist, a preacher of the word and a giver. We are here to honour him” he said.

Few days after Prophet Joshua’s death, CAN sent a condolence message to the church describing him as a great man of God.

Joshua, who was born on June 12, 1963, had planned to celebrate his 58th birthday on June 12, 2021, before he died on June 5, 2021.

