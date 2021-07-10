I’m No Longer Working for Fame…This is the Time to Start Making Money from My Passion

See her as being razz, call her controversy. Whatever you make of her doings, wave-making Nollywood actress and brand influencer, Nkechi Blessing Sunday tells you she is not as you perceive but what her brand is outside the glam. This ‘Igbo-Yoruba’ sister by her affinity with both cultures, appears packed on the screen and on social media. NBS as she’s fondly called, starred alongside Regina Askia in her comeback movie. In this conversation with Ferdinand Ekechukwu, NBS talks about her life and thought-provoking issues borne-out of personal experiences

You have been in the eyes of the storm concerning your opinion on the alleged child molestation case against your colleague Baba Ijesha. . .

The last time I spoke about it got me a suspension. I’m tired of talking about that thing.

But you have apologized to the body (TAMPAN) now…

Eehn. Yeah exactly, so…

How do you feel about how the matter has played out?

Erm… to be very, very sincere I don’t know, I don’t know because if some people would notice I actually stopped when a lot of people were saying let the court be the judge. I said okay, fine. But I know for sure that justice must be served. The fact that he was granted bail does not mean he is totally free. It simply means he would be coming from his house to court until the matter is decided. That’s how I think it should just play out.

What do you think that needs to be addressed in Nollywood and how would you love to see it addressed?

The thing is that I am actually not their problem in that Yoruba sector of Nollywood because it is divided. There’s the English and there’s the Yoruba. They need to pay more attention to paying their cast… their artistes well enough because these people that are suspending me Nkechi Blessing Sunday has left them a long time ago when they can no longer pay my bills. Yes! Because I am no longer working for fame, I think God has blessed me to a point where I will say I cannot walk on the street and one or two people will not say ‘oh that is Nkechi’. And this is the time to start making money off my passion.

It is a passion yes I love it. But it has to make me money. It has to do one or two things for me. I will go on location, I will work, I will do twenty scenes, I will do thirty scenes, you will give me N10,000 you will give me N15,000. How long will that N15,000 or N10,000 build me a house? How long will I save to buy a car? The only time that I get to feel that I am working and being paid is when I do English movies. The moment I started business last year was when I decided I just needed to face my business because it was given me more money and taking care of my family; I have a large family. I have my sisters, I have my mother, and I have my cousins. That’s only me. I have over seventeen people living under my roof that is looking up to me for daily survival. Because I don’t come out of the glam to talk about my problem does not mean I don’t have.

So you think one of the problems is to pay artistes well, any other problem you want to mention in addition?

They have lots of problem in that industry and only God can solve them for them, not me because I don’t even know what to say.

Away from TAMPAN wahala, what’s up with you at the moment, are there any show or project that you’re on?

Right now I am bent on winning a N120,000,000 (one hundred and twenty million naira) prize on a celebrity show that is going on right now. It’s going to be on for eight weeks and that’s where I am.

What’s the name of the reality show?

It’s called ‘Celebrity Come Build Reality TV Show Naija’. It is huge; where celebrities come together to build a three bedroom bungalow. So that is what I am on now. After eight weeks of my life dedicating it to that show, by the Grace of God I emerge the winner of that show, then I would know my next project.

So you really feel you will emerge winner?

100%. I’m always positive in my life. I never talk negative words to myself. I’m a winner.

Let’s talk about a movie you featured which is one of the most anticipated Nollywood movies at the moment, Web, which marks comeback for Regina Askia. Tell us about your role in the movie?

Yes Web, was shot in the United States of America by Siderz Entertainment. Actually, the thing is I was about leaving the United States when they started that production. So I just had to be there to oversee and I didn’t really do much. If I shock you I didn’t really do more than a scene; like a cameo in the movie.

But trust me, I needed to give the movie all the hype that is needed you know I am an ambassador to Siderz Entertainment and that is their first major flick and it is big. It is going to be showing in the US cinemas. It is quite big getting Regina Askia involved, bringing Ramsey Nouah all the way from Nigeria to the United States.

So ‘Web’ is actually a very interesting story to watch out for. So everybody watch out for it. ‘This one fit carry me enter Hollywood wey I don dey project’.

Are you really based in Nigeria or in the United States right now because your online profile says ‘US based’?

This reality show (Celebrity Come Build) brought me back, I have relocated. So after the show I’m going back to New York.

Which one of the movies you featured in readily comes to your mind and why?

The ones I featured in or the ones I produced myself?

Well, be it the ones you featured and or the ones you produced….

I will categorically tell you that any movie that has made me famous today is my first ever movie that I did, that is ‘Omoge Lekki’ that I shot in 2015. And that movie shot me into limelight. But if I’m talking about the movie that is my number one movie in all the movies I have produced is the one, ‘Judasi’ that even featured daddy Jide Kosoko. That movie was da bomb! It featured Mercy Aigbe, Bolanle Ninalowo, and a couple of others.

You have reached fame to some extent that one could now assume that it has affected your lifestyle in ways…

I tell you it has not affected my lifestyle in anyway because acting, as I’m talking to you now I’m acting. Acting is part of me. You know when I saw lot of comments that ‘now that they have band me from TAMPAN what next?’ ‘Wouldn’t we be seeing you on our screens anymore?’ Na! I do English movies before now. I have some English movies on YouTube right now – Unknown Enemy, Love Triangle, The Otedolas, a lot and some that are still going to come out next two weeks. It all depends on the channel that you are watching.

But you have apologized…

Of course and everybody should just move on because I want peace for myself.

Let’s go a bit personal here. I read you recently got married, right?

Yes.

In America or where did you wed?

It was here in Lagos.

So, how marriage life and what qualities endeared you to your man?

Can you not see the way he’s been disturbing me? That man is the one that is teaching me everything that I’m doing now in a good way. In fact, he asked me to do a video apology but my management insisted on a write-up for some reasons and we decided to go by that and I apologized to him to please see reasons.

Yea because a lot of people see me as being razz and all but some people who find me worthy still associate with my brand because they know I am nothing like what I am on the glam. So I wouldn’t now use my own hand to spoil this reputation.

It is now the Igbo sector knows that I am one of them. I have been receiving countless calls from them. He’s being like… if I say he’s my number one supporter after my family he’s being the one.

He’s a Yoruba guy too?

Yeah he’s from Ado Ekiti. He’s very supportive. His name is Honourable Opeyemi David Falegan. He’s based in London.

Still on marriage related there’s the notion that showbiz is no place for decent women who want to build a home and family. . .

It is not for me because I can decide to leave the showbiz and go raise my family and come back. I have done like three interviews where they asked me if I can leave showbiz for my marriage. And my answer was yes. Of course, I can go build up my family and come back. I can be behind the scenes as long as it has my name on it – Nkechi Films Production.

You were earlier talking about businesses you do aside acting and movie production. . .

Yeah I own two stores, in fact three: I own a boutique, I have a saloon, I have a kiddies’ store all here in Nigeria, Lagos.

So how do you manage all?

I have people; my mum is in charge of all of all the three businesses.

So which would you say pays the bill more for you?

The kiddies store and I don’t even loud it. But for now the thing that pays my most bills is brand influencing. Oh Jesus! Instagram influencing is the sweetest thing in this life!

So you earn much from Instagram influencing?

I just recently bought a N15.5 million Range Rover from money I made on Instagram in two weeks. So what are you now telling me? Which one come pay money pass?

In two weeks from Instagram influencing you made N15.5million and used it to buy a car?

Yes, because they ‘don accuse me before say I no dey drive machine’. So I needed to.

What spec of Range Rover?

It’s Range Rover Evogue ‘tear nylon’. I didn’t even post it because there’s no point. But if you go to my page you would see it. I didn’t post it like saying ‘okay o congratulations to me’. I don’t have that time. You will just see me in my car, beside my car, inside my car, anywhere around my car. It’s you that will now type congratulations by yourself (laughs-out-loud). Oh my God…

Let’s talk about you speaking Yoruba and Igbo dialects. You have pretty much featured in Yoruba movies right? But you speak both Igbo and Yoruba languages, how did that come about?

A lot of course; I was born in Lagos that’s the reason. I was born in Surulere area of Lagos (Bode Thomas). Born and brought up in Lagos.

Can you take us through your background, childhood and growing up?

Growing to me was quite fun. I lost my dad in 2014. And he was one my greatest role models because my father supported anything I did. While in secondary I was doing a little bit of drama and all of that he supported me. He liked it. He was always providing all the costume that I liked wearing for the school drama. My mum and dad were very good until they separated some eight years before he died. So, my mum has been the one; single-handedly took care of us. So it’s been just me, my mum and my younger ones trying to survive.

I was not born with a silver spoon. It was good when my dad was alive. But when he died, it became the responsibility of my mother to try to pick up from where he stopped but it wasn’t easy. A lot of people know where I’m coming from. I have hawked Okrika just to pay my school fees; I have done a lot of things just to survive. So wherever I am today did not just happen. It took a lot of hard work, time, suffering and then the grace and determination not to give up.

The hunger to be successful to not let my mother suffer is what brought me here. I’m not even where I’m supposed to be this just a tip of the iceberg trust me because where God is taking me is still far.

You are largely perceived as controversial maybe because you are very outspoken. Tell us who Nkechi Blessing Sunday truly is?

Yeah you know what a lot of people do not like real people. I am not like any other person. I am Nkechi. I will not ignore your stupidity. When you meet me one on one I’m always calm on my phone replying trolls but being quiet . . . (laughs). The Nkechi outside the glam is too sweet; somebody you would not like to leave her side because I’m always full of life and giving you fucking fun. And I will tell you reality if you do not like me you bounce. I can’t displease myself to please anybody. I put myself first before anyone else. So if that makes me a bad person well so be it. But I’m not a bad person. People who know me know I have a good heart. Those who have inner eyes know I have a good heart.

Let’s get to know some intimate things about you

Hmmm like what?

What you like and dislike; hobbies; turn on, turn offs; favourtie food, favourite colour, and things like that…

I like to travel. My favourite colour should be white. I love food a lot, I’m a foodie. I’m a lover girl. I make sure that I’m always there for those I love to make sure they are very okay. I look out for them. . .

It was once reported that your backside is surgically enhanced. Is it natural as ‘factory fitted’ because most times you often flaunt it on social media?

Never! My bum-bum, before you talk, my bum-bum is the only original bum-bum in the industry as at now, don’t worry. It’s natural hundred percent. You know a lot of people think maybe I used to edit my bum-bum but when they see it real life they will be like ‘ah, oma to bi gaan o!’

