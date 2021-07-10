Anambra Court Restrains Ozigbo from Parading Self as PDP Governorship Candidate

A High Court of Anambra State sitting in Awka, the state capital, has barred the factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo from parading himself as the PDP candidate for the election, pending the determination of a suit before it.

An order issued by the Honourable Justice Obiora Nwabunike, in suit no. A/230/2021, Senator Uba versus Independent National Electoral Commission & 2 Others at the instance of Counsel to Uba, Emeka Nwankwo, Esq, also prohibits the PDP from presenting Ozigbo and prohibits INEC from accepting Ozigbo as the candidate of the PDP until the final determination of the suit brought by Uba to nullify the parallel congress held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka at which Ozigbo emerged winner.

Uba claimed that the Congress at which Ozigbo emerged was conveyed in disobedience to the judgment of an Abuja High Court and in violation of section 87 of the Electoral Act, sections 25 and 50 of the PDP Constitution and directive of INEC dated 22nd June 2021, which mandated PDP to comply with the Abuja High Court order issued by the Honourable Justice A.O Adeniyi.

Uba further claimed that the primary election conducted at the Anambra State Congress held at Saint Paul University Awka, at which Uba emerged winner and PDP governorship candidate with 275 votes, was the proper party primary election.

This, according to him was in full obedience to the judgment of an Abuja High Court and which was in compliance with section 87 of the Electoral Act, sections 25 and 50 of the PDP Constitution, and directive of INEC dated 22nd June 2021, which mandated PDP to comply with the Abuja High Court order issued by the honourable Justice AO Adeniyi.

In the order signed by Justice O.A. Nwabunike and certified by Okeke T.A., Deputy Director, Awka Division of the Anambra State High Court, the judge prohibits the three Defendants: INEC, PDP, and Ozigbo as follows:

“The defendants are hereby ordered and directed to await the determination or outcome of this suit and restrained from presenting, receiving, parading, or accepting any person as the governorship candidate of the 2nd Defendant’s party (PDP) for the Governorship election fixed for the 6th November 2021 to elect Governor of Anambra State.”

The court adjourned the hearing of the main suit to 12th July 2021.

It would be recalled that the first salvo of litigation in the wake of the primary elections which held on Saturday 26th June 2021was launched on Monday 5th July 2021at the Court of Appeal, Abuja by the Ozigbo faction which in CA/ABJ/359/2021 PDP VS ANYAKORAH & ORS had sought to bar Uba from parading himself as the party candidate.

However, the appellate court struck out the applications.

It would be recalled that the three largest political parties in Anambra State, PDP, APGA, and APC held dueling and controversial primaries which produced parallel candidates.

While the APC and APGA have so far eschewed the courts and are resolving their differences through their National Working Committees, it appears the PDP is focusing on courts for the resolution of the crisis.

Analysts predict that unless litigation is resolved in a timely way or the PDP comes to a compromise, valuable time may be lost ahead of the election.

