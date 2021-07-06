We are Installing Meters at No Cost, EEDC Insists

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has reiterated that the meters currently being installed across its network under the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) are free of charge to its customers.

This was made known by the Head Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh in a reaction to news published by an online news platform.

Ezeh, in a statement, dissociated EEDC from such act, stating that the information was baseless.

“As a matter of fact, EEDC has put measures in place to ensure that there is no room for extortion, and that even when it happens, that there are channels through which customers could report such cases,” he said.

He said the company had been sensitising its customers on the matter.

“The company also engaged the services of local town criers in areas where the metering is ongoing, reiterating the fact that meter is free and that customers should not allow themselves to be taken advantage of by anyone or group, as well as weekly live interactive radio programs across the states within EEDC coverage area, where this information are dished out.

“We have deployed several communications (billboard, sensitisation programs, social media posts/engagements, etc.) to underscore that meter and its installation is at no cost to our customers; and that any attempt to extort customers should be reported to EEDC through established Whistle Blower platforms, but customers are reluctant to use these established platforms,” he maintained.

He added: “We are currently in the “Phase O” of the NMMP which provides us with about 92,300 meters, and close to 60,000 customers are already metered under this program, while effort is on to wrap up this phase so we move on to the next stage which is the “Phase 1” of the program.”

