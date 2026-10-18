Tinubu Mourns as Journalist, Ex-Nigerian Ambassador, Dele Cole, Dies in London at 86

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Bola Tinubu last night expressed profound sadness at the news of the passing of a distinguished diplomat, journalist, politician, historian and elder statesman, Ambassador Patrick Dele Cole, who died in London at 86.

Cole’s death was confirmed yesterday by a family source, who disclosed that the former Nigerian ambassador died earlier in the morning following weeks of deteriorating health.



The source revealed that Cole had recently been discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but his health had continued to decline.

“He left ICU a few days ago. He had been doing poorly in recent weeks leading to this end,” the family source said.

Born on August 4, 1940, Cole turned 86 in August, barely two months before his death.

He was widely known for his contributions to Nigeria’s diplomatic service, journalism, and historical scholarship, having held several prominent positions throughout his career.



Before entering diplomatic service, Cole established himself in Nigeria’s media industry, serving on the editorial board of The Guardian newspaper and subsequently as Managing Director of Daily Times, one of the country’s most influential newspapers.

He later represented Nigeria as Ambassador to Argentina and Brazil, extending his public service career into international diplomacy.

He served as Special Adviser on International Relations under President Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007. He was also appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to Brazil and Argentina.



He also ventured into politics and was associated with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 1990s.

Beyond his diplomatic assignments, Cole was recognised for his involvement in national discourse, particularly on governance, politics, and Nigeria’s historical development.



His career spanned journalism, public administration, and diplomacy, placing him among a generation of Nigerian public figures who contributed to the country’s political and institutional development.

In a statement he personally signed, President Tinubu said Ambassador Cole devoted his life to national service, bringing distinction to his work in diplomacy, journalism and politics.



Tinubu noted that Cole’s career reflected the enduring value of dialogue, tact, mutual respect and the pursuit of shared interests in advancing national development and international cooperation.

“His contributions to Nigeria’s media landscape were particularly notable. As Managing Director of the Daily Times, he upheld the vital role of the press in holding public officials accountable, speaking truth to power, and strengthening democratic governance. His legacy in journalism and public life remains an enduring part of our national story,” Tinubu explained.



The president added that at 86, the deceased witnessed defining moments in Nigeria’s history and contributed to the nation’s development through his work in the media, diplomacy and public service.



According to Tinubu, his life stood as a testament to the value of experience, principled engagement and commitment to the public good.

“As we mourn his passing, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, professional associates and all whose lives he touched. I pray that memories of his remarkable life will bring them comfort and strength at this difficult time. May Almighty God grant Ambassador Cole eternal rest and give his family and all who mourn him the fortitude to bear this profound loss,” the statement added.