APGA: Electronic Transmission of Results Will Check Rigging

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that the party is in support of the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, said that electronic collation of results will eliminate election to a great extent.

Oye who spoke to THISDAY in Abuja on Monday said that the party supports the inclusion of the provision for electronic voting and results transmission hundred percent.

He said that allowing electronic transmission of results will check the usual manipulation and hijack of election results sheets in transit by political thugs.

“Since we are accepting electronic voting, we will also do electronic collation of results. It will help to curb election malpractice and rigging. I think those working against its inclusion in the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill are mischievous. Generality of Nigerians will support electronic transmission of election results and APGA stands by it and supports it hundred percent,” he said.

Also expressing support for electronic transmission of results, the National Secretary of APGA and former Minister of Information, Mr. Laraban Maku, said that if the country was desirous of enthroning transparency and credibility in our elections, the lawmakers must consider inclusion of electronic collation as very important

According to him, one of the cardinal promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians was to ensure credible and transparent electoral process.

