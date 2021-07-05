Transcorp Hotels Set to Unveil Digital Hospitality Platform

Hamid Ayodeji

As part of its commitment to continue redefining hospitality, Transcorp Hotels Plc will on July 8, 2021, host #TheAuraExperience at Abuja.

According to a statement, the hospitality company which launched Aura by Transcorp Hotels earlier in the year is using the experiential event to officially launch the digital hospitality platform.

It explained that it was also introducing the world to an app that connects them to unique accommodation, great food, and experiences to treasure, in grand style and to suit your budget.

“#TheAuraExperience will have guests enjoy the different possibilities Aura brings over two days of curated experiences covering homes and hotels, food and restaurants, as well as tours and different leisure activities.

“Our goal is to become the most important platform and ease to help people find the best place to stay on their travels and doing the things they love whilst creating memories,” MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola said.

“Aura is all about the experience of guests, regardless of the touchpoint, we will always make it top-notch. It starts from #TheAuraExperience happening on 8th July, which will be a microcosm of the everyday reality of the larger Aura community,” Olusola added.

According to her, apart from the guests invited to Abuja for #TheAuraExperience, others could also attend the launch physically to stay at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, “by downloading Aura by Transcorp Hotels on Google Play or iOS and following @aurabytranscorp on social media.”

