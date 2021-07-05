Afreximbank to Construct World-Class Medical Centre in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is set to construct a medical centre of excellence in Abuja.

The bank’s President and Chairman, Board of Directors, Prof. Benedict Oramah, disclosed this during a visit by a delegation of the bank to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The ground breaking ceremony for the project, according to the bank’s Director Export Development and Acting Director Project and Asset Based Finance, Oluranti Doherty, is billed for November, 2021.

He said the bank was working closely with leading international medical, human resource and construction consultants to get the project on going.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, who received the delegation, expressed excitement about the project and said that establishment of the medical centre in Abuja will not only attract people seeking medical attention within the African continent, but will also reduce medical tourism from Nigeria.

He urged Afreximbank to support the FCT Administration in the provision of infrastructure as well as in the powering of street and traffic lights within the city.

The minister noted that the Nigerian laws made provisions for the eligible customer that consumes electricity in excess of two megawatts to independently source for electricity. He said that the FCT could explore this possibility with support from the bank.

Speaking earlier, Oramah said apart from the African Medical Centre of Excellence, the bank’s team was in the FCTA to brief the minister on the construction of the African Trade Centre in Abuja.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

