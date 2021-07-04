Who is After Timi Alaibe?

HighLife

The untimely demise of Super TV boss Michael Usifo Ataga has landed several people in a quagmire that is not easily shaken off. Due to the circumstances surrounding the businessman’s death, some of these people are having a hard time breathing without another session of asphyxiation from rumours that are both burdensome and borderline bizarre. One of these folks is Timi Alaibe, former MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

How Timi Alaibe came to be tied to the wagon of the Atagas is beyond logic, but he was. And the meat of the allegation is that the former NDDC MD is the secret paramour of Brenda Ataga, the widow of the deceased Super TV boss. Moreover, Alaibe was featured in the story of the Atagas as the man that started the chain reaction that led to a supposed chink in the Ataga matrimony, forcing Michael Ataga to confront him (Alaibe, that is), and eventually pushing Michael Ataga into the arms of the 21-year-old girl that reportedly killed him.

To be sure, the source of the rumours did not spare ink in describing Alaibe’s part in the Ataga crisis. Before now, the prevailing thought on social media was that Michael Usifo Ataga had been gutted by Chidinma Ojukwu, a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos, after something of a ‘romantic tussle’. Ms Ojukwu, the main suspect, reportedly confessed to killing Ataga after a disagreement and even tapping into his funds after the event. Who knew that Alaibe’s induction to the sordid affair was just around the corner and would surpass Ms Ojukwu’s confession in notoriety?

Timi Alaibe, for those who have forgotten, is a technocrat, businessman and politician. He was the face of NDDC between 2001 and 2009, serving as a director in its finance and administration department for the first six years and its MD for the latter two. Nevertheless, he left NDDC in multi-coloured robes, with cheers and recommendations following behind him. Then came this stint.

The question folks are asking is how Alaibe came to be tied to Brenda Ataga. Is it all smoke and mirrors, or is something else in the pipelines for or against Timi Alaibe?

