Race Begins for 2021 Access Bank Art X Prize

The race for the 2021 Access Bank Art X Prize has kicked off to attract and reward emerging artists in Nigeria. Created to bolster the careers of contemporary Nigerian artists who have demonstrated a commitment to working as professional visual artists, the Access Bank ART X Prize is sponsored by Access Bank, in partnership with Gasworks.

The coveted prize provides a N1.8 million grant, a solo presentation at ART X Lagos, a three-month Residency at Gasworks, London and an ongoing mentorship and support.

This edition will be supervised by a distinguished panel of jurors namely Ruby Onyinyechi Amanze, Dexter Wimberly, Ndidi Dike, Ugoma Adegoke, Marie-Ann Yemsi, and Alessio Antoniolli, with curation by the renowned artist and performer, Wura-Natasha Ogunji. For an artist to be eligible to contest, he or she must be a practising visual artist of three years or more, not currently be enrolled as a student; and be a Nigerian citizen, living and working in Nigeria.

An artist is expected to submit a 500-word bio to describe him or herself, provide an artist statement and back them up with a CV.

In 2019, the Prize was renamed The Access Bank ART X Prize and now provides funding, tailored mentoring support, and a residency opportunity in collaboration with Gasworks, to exceptional emerging artists, enabling them to complete compelling, ambitious projects that will further their careers and challenge the expectations of local and global audiences.

The Prize has been judged each year by a jury of esteemed artists, and previous jurors include Yinka Shonibare CBE, Sokari Douglas Camp CBE, Ibrahim Mahama, Wura-Natasha Ogunji, Emeka Ogboh, Zina Saro-Wiwa, Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya and more.

The 2019 winner Etinosa Yvonne got a grant of N1,500,000 towards an ambitious project, a three-month residency at Gasworks, London in 2021, and a solo presentation at ART X Lagos in 2021.

Previous winners of the Prize are Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola (2018), Habeeb Andu (2017) and Patrick Akpojotor (2016).

Yinka Olatunbosun

