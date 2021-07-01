Leicester Put Iheanacho, Vardy on Red Alert with Signing of Daka

Femi Solajawith agency report

Leicester City yesterday stepped up their bid for striking options in the coming season following the signing of striker Patson Daka from RB Salzburg.

The Zambian international was officially unveiled yesterday morning, when the Foxes confirmed Daka had put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

The implication of the addition means that the duo of Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho and England striker, Jaimie Vardy will have to sweat it out for a starting line up with new point man in the new season.

Daka, 22, had previously been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Arsenal.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Daka said: “I’m so, so excited to join this great, historic club. It has been my dream and I’m so happy and looking forward to what’s coming next.

“I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me, because it’s a team that fights for titles. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.

“I will give my best for the Club each and every day, and I look forward to seeing the Leicester City fans inside the stadium soon,” observed the Zambian.

The striker has scored 68 times in 125 appearances for RB Salzburg in all competitions, and rapidly caught the attention of top European clubs as a result.

His 27 goals in just 28 appearances last season saw him finish as the Austrian Bundesliga’s top scorer, as well as being named the league’s Player of the Season.

Born in Zambia, Daka spent part of his youth career with Nchanga Rangers and Kafue Celtic in his homeland before joining Austrian side Liefering on loan in 2017.

Iheanacho, who was part of Super Eagles’ team to the first round elimination at the last World Cup finals in Russia in 2018 was in a blistering form in the final quarter of last season with several match winning goals that helped the Foxes to win the FA Cup and narrowly missed the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League this coming season.

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, took to social media to welcome Daka to the Premier League yesterday.

Drogba enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Chelsea during his eight years at Stamford Bridge. There, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Also, he won the Premier League Golden Boot twice and set numerous club scoring records, including the most by a non-Englishman (164), the most in the Champions League (36) and the most in cup finals (nine).

And now that the African star has officially teamed up with Brendan Rodgers’ men, the former Cote d’Ivoire international formally welcomed Daka to the King Power Stadium.

“Congrats to Patson Daka for your Leicester City move. Welcome to the Premier League,” Drogba tweeted.

