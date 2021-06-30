TB Joshua for Burial on July 9

Segun James

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, will be buried on July 9, 2021, in Lagos, the church has disclosed.

The church, which disclosed this at a press conference at its headquarters in Ikotun, Lagos, said the burial would be a week-long celebration of the life and legacy of the Christian leader.

According to Dr. Gary Gonge, who addressed journalists on behalf of the church, “Prophet T. B Joshua was a man of the people with global influence, and we know that the eyes of the world are upon this event.”

On security and health protocols given the number of people who may attend the event, Gonge said: “In our abiding commitment to the ideal of responsible corporate citizenship, we wish to assure you that we are working hand-in-hand with the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Health to ensure that the current public health and security protocols, as well as other general guidelines and regulations of the state and federal government are observed throughout the duration of the events.”

He appealed to those who stay at home to watch the broadcast on television from home.

Although the church is silent about the location for his burial, THISDAY gathered that he may be buried at the Prayer Mountain which was where the mission began for him and where Joshua lived until his death.

According to the source, “Workers are still working round the clock to complete the burial site. The prayer mountain is about 10 minutes’ drive from the church premises.”

Gonge, who was flanked by the Colonel Andy Anieboh, Dr. Ugochi Alika and Mr. Ayodeji Olabiwoninu, said the burial activities will begin with a private ceremony on July 5, which will be closed to the public, but other activities, including the lying in state on July 8 will be open to the public and they will be allowed to view his body before interment on July 9.

