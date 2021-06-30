INEC Receives 1,669 Voter Transfer Request, 42,211 Applications

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Barely 24 hours after the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online pre-registration portal was launched by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 1,669 people have applied for voter transfer, while a total of 42,211 applications were received within the period.

A breakdown contained in a statement by INEC’s Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, showed that “the CVR online pre-registration portal was launched at 7 am on Monday, June 28, 2021. By 7 am, June 29, 2021, twenty-four hours after the launch, 59,331 accounts were created. Within the same period, 42,211 applications were received out of which 27,759 individuals applied for new voter pre-registration services.

“11, 177 requested for voter review record; 1, 669 applied for voter transfer; 853 asked for information update; 335 applied for replacement of lost or damaged PVCs; while 418 applicants requested for uncollected PVCs. These statistics have been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.”

He assured Nigerians that the commission will provide them weekly updates on the activities on the portal and the online registration status.

“It is imperative to remind Nigerians that physical CVR will commence on 19th July 2021 at INEC state and local government offices nationwide. Those that are unable to register online will be attended to from the scheduled date. Every eligible Nigerian will have an opportunity to register. The CVR process will continue for at least one year.

“Scheduled appointments for online registrants will also begin on July 19, 2021, while the commencement date for physical CVR in all the 2, 673 registration centres nationwide will be determined based on the evaluation of the security situation in the country.

“We encourage those that can register online to do so, while all other Nigerians will commence their registration on the 19th July 2021,” the statement added.

