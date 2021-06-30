House Concurs, Confirms Yahaya as Army Chief

Udora Orizu

Barely one week after the Senate confirmed Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the House of Representatives yesterday also ratified his appointment.

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Joint Committee on Defence and Army, chaired by Hon. Babajimi Benson.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on June 8, wrote to the House, urging it to confirm Yahaya as the COAS.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, thereafter referred the request to the Committees on Defence and Army for screening.

In his presentation, Benson said the nominee gave very apt answers to the questions, and the committee was satisfied with its interactions with the nominee during the screening.

He appealed to his colleagues to confirm Yahaya.

When put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase, who presided over the session, it got the support of the majority of the lawmakers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

