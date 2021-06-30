FSTC Principal Seeks More Involvement of Parents in Students’ Security

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Worried by the increasing rate of insecurity in schools, the Principal, Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba, Lagos, Mr. David Omada, has advised parents to be more involved in ensuring the safety of their children, especially those that are day students.

Speaking during the school’s 50th annual inter-house sports competition recently, he said parents should always advise their children to be security conscious; and they should always monitor their children and to know the people bringing them to school and those taking them back home to ensure that they are safe on their way to and from school.

He commended parents for doing their best to cooperate with the school in many areas and urged them not to relent in their efforts.

He stated that the government has provided security infrastructure in unity schools and has directed schools to beef up security. So he said the school has increased the number of security personnel manning the gates and other places.

Highlighting his achievements so far since he assumed office two years ago, Omada said there has been relative peace in the college because he has maintained a cordial relationship with the staff and has been meeting a lot of their requests and demands, paying their entitlements.

According to him, a number of projects are ongoing, while some have been completed. “You can see our clinic that is being renovated; we have the science laboratory; we are also constructing a four classrooms block, we are also working on the college assembly ground.

“The laboratory will improve the teaching and practical work in the Science Department, for biology, chemistry and physics, when it is complete. It is going to be about 12 laboratories. So there will enough space for practical.” He however said the school still needs more classrooms, more hostels, but the Federal Ministry of Education is doing a lot in providing them. “In fact we have a number of projects that will be coming up this year and next year that will handle classroom and hostel needs; renovation of hostels, expansion of workshops and classrooms. These are intended to alleviate the shortage of classrooms.”

On the essence of the annual sports competition, he said sports is important because it promotes a life that is full of wellness, which encourages sound minds in healthy bodies. “Sports is highly rewarding to our youths. It helps them to direct excess energies to useful and benefiting activities.

“To attain enviable heights in life, discipline is required, without which much cannot be achieved. Sports teach discipline through its rules, cooperation, through team spirit, because we need to work together to achieve mutual goals in life. Through sports leadership skills, endurance and tolerance are also learnt. Sports is a medium through which we celebrate our country’s unity in spite of our diverse differences.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

