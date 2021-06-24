Xiaomi Enters market with New Redmi Note 10 5G

Telecommunication firm, Xiaomi, has announced the launch of its latest, Redmi Note 10 5G in the Nigerian market.

The new phone is reportedly one of the first wave of affordable 5G devices enabled by fast-but-reasonably-priced chips from MediaTeK.

Speaking on the device, Marketing Director of Xiaomi, Mr. Somoye Habeeb, stated that the brand’s story in Nigeria has been an interesting one.

He spoke of the features of the product thus, “The device has a similar design to the Xiaomi Mi 11, with a stepped, eye-catching camera module on the back of the phone, and it comes in several colors including green and blue. The camera module doesn’t contain any surprises though and is equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera and a pair of 2MP cameras for macro and depth images.

“On the front is a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, and because it has an adaptive rate it shouldn’t drain the battery too quickly either. The phone also boasts a 5,000mAh battery inside anyway, with 18W fast charging.

“Other features included a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor set in the power button on the side of the phone, NFC for mobile payments, and an 8MP selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen. It comes in two configurations — a 64GB version with 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB version with 4GB of RAM.”

Habeeb further extolled the brand’s success in its two years of operations with over 25 devices in the market

He said, “Xiaomi has become the latest company to introduce an affordable smartphone with 5G in Nigeria, launching the Redmi Note 10 5G this day Monday June 21st 2021 has been a busy day for interesting new 5G phones at reasonable prices, with the Redmi Note 10 5G.

From the legendary Redmi Note 7 to the Redmi Note 10 series, the company has offered flagship level experience to Nigerians like unseen before. Today, we welcome the final piece of the jigsaw – Redmi Note 10 5G- . Now, we are fully ready to #ChallengeOurBoundaries.

