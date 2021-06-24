Abiodun Heads APC Anambra Primary Election Committee

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of Ogun Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun as chairman of the Primary Committee for Anambra Governorship Election.

He heads a seven-man Committee with Senator John Enoh as Secretary.

A statement by the party’s Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John James Akpanduoehehe in Abuja last night, said the primary election is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The statement reads: “In this capacity, the seven-member committee is expected to conduct the Primary Election to elect the Party’s Candidate for the Governorship Election for Anambra State in line with the provisions of our Party’s Constitution and Guidelines for the nomination of candidates.”

Other members of the committee are: Mr. Uba Maigari Ahmadu; Hon. Goodluck Opiah; Cathleen Oby Nwofor, Alhaji Shitu Muhammed and Sylvester Imohanobe

