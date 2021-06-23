Three Persons Feared Killed over Stolen Phone in Kogi

By Ibrahim Oyewale

No fewer than three persons were killed over an alleged stolen mobile phone in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

The incident occurred at APD area, opposite NNPC filling Station, along Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

THISDAY gathered that a suspected snatcher had stolen the phone and later killed its owner, while trying to escape.

The suspect later sneaked into a shop where the innocent shop owner was mistaken for the thief and was killed by a mob while the suspect escaped.

However, sympathisers identified one of the alleged killers of the shop owner and beat him to death and set the corpse ablaze while some persons were taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained during the clashes.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. William Ayah, confirmed the incident and explained that a report got to the police around 10.00 a.m. that some miscreants were fighting opposite the NNPC filling station at the ADP area of Felele, outskirt of Lokoja.

Ayah explained that the Divisional Police Officer mobilised a patrol team and found two corpses at the scene of the incident, stressing that investigation revealed that Shalisu Ado, 20 and Mohammed Mukaila 19 years engaged themselves in a fight over a yet-to-be ascertained issue.

He noted that in the process, Mukaila allegedly stabbed Ado on his chest and he died instantly, but some youths who had sympathy for Ado carried out a reprisal attack on Mukaila, lynched him and set his corpse ablaze.

Ayah stated that two persons who were found with Mukaila, namely Mr. Muhammed Mubarak and Mr. Suleiman Yakubu, who were believed to be members of Aro Bags secret cult were mercilessly beaten by the mob but were rescued by the police and taken to hospital.

The PPRO stated that investigation commenced immediately to know the cause of the fight, adding that the duo of Mubarak and Yakubu would serve as witness after their treatment from the hospital.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ayuba Ede, has directed that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Lokoja.

