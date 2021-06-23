Remain Selfless, Disciplined, Yahaya Charges Soldiers

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya, has charged troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army to remain selfless and disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

He said his administration would provide troops with the needed equipment and welfare support to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS spoke in his address to troops at Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.

The statement was titled, ‘Be selfless, patriotic in the discharge of your duties – COAS charges troops.’

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya, has charged the troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army to remain selfless and disciplined in the discharge of their duties. He made this assertion during his address to troops today 22 June 2021 at Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.

“Gen Yahaya, who was on his maiden operational visit to 82 Division Area of Responsibility said his administration would provide troops with the requisite support including improved welfare and equipment to discharge their responsibilities effectively.”

In his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, expressed the commitment of the Division to tackle all threats to national security in South-Eastern Nigeria

He lauded the COAS’ concern for the wellbeing of troops and his timely operational visit to the Division Area of Responsibility, adding that the visit will shore up troops’ morale as they perform their duties.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

