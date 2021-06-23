Insecurity: Buhari, Northern Govs Meet in State House

“President promises adequate security

Deji Elumoye

The security challenge being faced in different parts of the country formed the basis of a closed-door meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and some Northern governors at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting was said to have primarily centred on the security situation in the three geo-political zones consisting of 19 northern states.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state said peace and confidence seem to be gradually returning to the region with the new security roadmap adopted by the federal and state government to secure the northern part of the country.

He assured farmers that they would be able to safely cultivate their farms during raining season as security would continue to be stepped up in the area.

“With action and the roadmap that we have drawn, between the government and the security, we are doing our best to make sure that farmers will go back to their farms and they will be able to farm, insha Allah. We will do our best to make sure that all farmers will go back to their farms.”

The governor said the situation in his state is now calm, at least in the last four months, adding that security agents were working to ensure the situation did not escalate any further.

His words: “for now, for the past four days no incidence had been recorded by the security, but yet we are doing our best and the security are also doing their best to make sure that they tackle all the challenges.

“I assure you that we are on top of the matter and the President has assured all of us that he’s going to take more measures on the issue of insecurity in the northern part of the country.”

Asked if it was safe to say that security had finally found its way back to the North, he said “I can say yes because in the past four months we didn’t have much of this crisis, but it’s gradually coming back, but the security are doing their best now, particularly from the new security architecture that we have adopted now, we are having some improvements on the challenges.

On the meeting held with President Buhari, the governor said “we discussed about the security, not just myself, but the Northern region, because of the current escalation of insecurity.

“I briefed him and the governor of Niger also briefed him. The President has assured us that action will be taken about what we have discussed about the issue of insecurity.”

