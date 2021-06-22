TCN Establishes New Transmission Region in Kano

By Emmanuel Addeh

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has carved out a new transmission region from the old Kaduna area, bringing to 10, the number of the company’s regional operations centres.

The creation of the Kano transmission region, the TCN stated, became necessary owing to the rapid economic and industrial development being witnessed within Kano State and its environs as well as the diligent implementation of TCN’s strategic plan.

According to the organisation, the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP) has enabled the TCN complete some ongoing projects and invariably increasing the number of substations within the axis.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, stated that Kano transmission region has under its supervision one sub-regional office and several work centres, all housing a total of 13 transmission substations (TS).

They include the Kumbotso station, Dan Agundi, Dakata , Tamburawa , Kwanar Dangora , Wudil, Kankia , Katsina, Daura, Dutse, Hadejia, Azare, and Gagarawa.

“The new Kano region currently has ongoing transmission substation projects which when completed would further increase bulk transmission capacity in the new region,” the statement added.

According to the TCN, the new Kano transmission region would further improve operational efficiency within the region and enable TCN engineers to readily access and resolve technical issues within the new region.

“Before the creation of the new Kano region, major decisions had to be referred to Kaduna region for directives, and supply of materials were sometimes delayed due to logistic From Kaduna.

“The proximity of the new region would radically reduce downtime and eliminate time lost when materials have to be conveyed from the Kaduna region,” the wholly owned federal government entity stated.

The TCN further expressed its determination to continue to rehabilitate and expand its network in line with its expansion plans.

